New Acquia Practice Certification Enables Customers to Select Partners With Exceptional Capabilities

Acquia, the open digital experience company, today launched the Acquia Practice Certification program. Acquia Practice Certification signifies proven technical and implementation expertise, helping customers identify partners who have extensive track records of success with Acquia solutions. Certifications are offered for Drupal Cloud, Marketing Cloud and, for partner organizations that deliver transformative digital experiences on both clouds, Acquia Open DXP.

"Acquia pioneered the process of recognizing Drupal deelopers for their advanced skill sets, and now the company offers a way to help customers vet partner organizations based on proven delivery excellence," said Peter Ford (News - Alert) , VP of Global Channels, Partners and Alliances. "We're excited to formally introduce a new dimension of certifications that will be awarded to our most experienced and technically accomplished partners."







Acquia Practice Certification criteria focus primarily on technical excellence, but also encompass business qualifications, product expertise, engagement experience and the partner's overall culture of learning and continuous improvement. Achieving certification requires a high level of competency across the whole organization.

The first Acquia Practice Certification partners are Bounteous, CI&T, Digitas (News - Alert) , Genuine, Northern, Perficient, Third & Grove, VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson Agency.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://www.acquia.com.

All logos, company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005191/en/