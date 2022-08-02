TMCnet News
New Research From Absolute Software Confirms 'Work From Anywhere' is the Future of Work
Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ:ABST) (TSX:ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, today announced new insights into how organizations are rethinking and rebuilding their operating models after more than 18 months of remote work forced massive change and unprecedented digital transformation. The research report, titled 'The Future of Work,' shows that less than 20% of organizations surveyed plan to adopt a fully in-person or remote model in 2022, with the large majority planning to embrace a hybrid or 'work from anywhere' approach.
Absolute's survey findings also revealed that IT and Security leaders continue to face significant challenges in managing and securing distributed work environments - notably, when it comes to balancing the need to minimize risk exposure with the need to provide seamless, secure employee access no matter where they are connecting from. More than half (54%) of IT leaders surveyed agree that the biggest challenge in managing risk is having the right technology tools in place to mitigate it. While a majority reported having clear visibility into device usage when their employees are in the office and connected to corporate networks, less than 40% said that their organizations have the same level of visibility and control over remote or distributed devices.
To strengthen security posture and significantly reduce the risk exposure in hybrid work environments, organizations need to shift away from perimeter-based security approaches in favor of modern security architectures that focus on zero trust network access, employee experience monitoring, and Endpoint Resilience. Embedded in the firmware of over half a billion devices, Absolute enables a permanent connection to every endpoint and delivers continuous visibility, control, and intelligence across devices, data, applications, and network connections.
"While it is nearly impossible to predict exactly what the future of work will look like, the one thing we know for certain is that remote and hybrid work is here to stay," said Joel Windels, CMO of Absolute Software. "Every organization should be re-imagining their operating model from the top down - with a core focus on enabling the same user experience whether they are at their desk,at home, or on the road. Flexibility and security are not, and should not, be seen as competing priorities. With the right solutions and capabilities in place - things like zero trust network access, self-healing devices and controls, and network resilience - it is entirely possible to deliver on both."
Other key findings from Absolute's 'Future of Work' report include:
The full version of the report, 'The Future of Work?,' can be found here. Absolute will also discuss the findings in an upcoming webinar, 'The Future of Work: 4 reasons work will never be the same,' on October 26, 2021 at 8:00am PT. To register, visit here.
To learn more about how Absolute's undeletable defense platform enables organizations with the power of self-healing devices, applications, and network connections, visit www.absolute.com.
