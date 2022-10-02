TMCnet News
|
New Research Underscores Importance of Content Experience Platforms in Engaging Buyers; Scaling Demand & ABM Programs
TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research finds that 74% of surveyed marketers can identify the right accounts and 63% can attract them, but only 11% feel confident they can engage their buyer effectively. The research was commissioned by leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP) Uberflip and was conducted by Forrester Consulting in September 2021. The study focuses on the presence and use of CEPs within enterprise organizations, and finds that marketers believe curated, relevant content experiences play an important role in successful buyer engagement.
"Forrester's research confirmed that B2B organizations generally identify and attract buyers, but fail to truly engage them," said Randy Frisch, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Uberflip. "This disconnect is why we founded Uberflip and pioneered Content Experience. Our platform helps organizations create exceptional content experiences that improve buyer experience and satisfaction at scale, which this study calls out as a real need marketers and really all customer-facing teams have."
The study addresses the impact of the global pandemic on buyer behavior, with 81% of participants calling out the continued shift toward more digital interactions and purchase decisions from face-t-face interactions. This is why curating relevant, valuable content, and offering it in a self-navigated, intuitive and appealing content destination, is so critical to reaching today's buyers. It can further shorten the sales cycle and increase existing customer value.
Additional key findings from the study include:
Forrester Consulting concluded its findings by recommending that B2B organizations consider implementing a CEP to scale demand and ABM efforts, choose technology designed specifically for content experience to reduce IT burden and leverage CEP metrics to demonstrate your content's value.To dive deeper into the contents of the study, sign up here for the webinar Analyst Insights: Marketers, You Have a Buyer Engagement Gap, happening November 9, 1:30 PM ET.
The full report is available to view here. To learn more about Uberflip or schedule a demo, please visit: https://www.uberflip.com/request-demo.
About Uberflip
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-underscores-importance-of-content-experience-platforms-in-engaging-buyers-scaling-demand--abm-programs-301400047.html
SOURCE Uberflip
03/14/2013
10/22/2009
IDEA SHOWCASE RECEPTION AND PITCH EVENT - Open to all Badge Holders
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 4:15pm
Presentation Details TBA
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 3:00-3:25pm
Security â€“ From Start to Finish
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 2:30-2:55pm