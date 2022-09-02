[September 20, 2021] New Ultra Consultants ERP Report Provides Guidance on the Top ERP Solutions for Distributors

Ultra Consultants, an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries, today announced availability of its new distribution ERP report, which evaluates the top ERP packages for distributors. The report contains accurate, up-to-date information on advanced ERP solutions including Acumatica, Aptean, Epicor Prophet 21, Infor Cloudsuite Distribution, Infor Cloudsuite Distribution Enterprise, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (Argano/Arbela), Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central (Stoneridge), Oracle (News - Alert) Cloud (Terillium), Oracle NetSuite, Sage X3, SAP Business One (Vision33) and SAP S/4HANA. The report is available for download now. The 2021 ERP Vendor Update: Distribution report also offers valuable insights fo distributors as they work to cut costs, increase revenue and profitability, improve efficiency and modernize processes in the "new now," post-pandemic era.



Best practices for ERP vendor selection also are provided, including: Choosing a vendor with the right industry experience

Assessing the total cost of ownership (TCO)

Considering a technology strategy

Performing proper due diligence

Speaking with real customers, not just hand-picked references And the report offers insight on smart changes to make in today's business environment: "It's important for distributors to have the right systems to manage effectively, operate efficiently and thrive in the future - no matter what happens," said David Saunders, senior consultant for Ultra Consultants. "It's necessary to have the right processes in place to quickly adapt to marketplace changes. And it's critical to be able to take advantage of advanced technologies."

Ultra Consultants will review the new report findings during a webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. CT. The 45-minute webinar, "5 Distribution ERP Decision-Drivers - And How Today's Top Solutions Measure Up," will feature distribution ERP experts from Ultra Consultants. Register here. About Ultra Consultants Ultra Consultants is an independent research and enterprise solutions consulting firm serving the manufacturing and distribution industries throughout North America, as well as companies with global operations. Since 1994, Ultra has delivered enterprise technology expertise and process management to drive business performance improvement for our clients. More information on the company's services, leadership, industry verticals served and software vendor relationships can be found at www.ultraconsultants.com.

