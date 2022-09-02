TMCnet News
|
New Book Released on Competitive Intelligence: "Gardens of Intelligence"
SEDONA, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics Publications (https://technicspub.com/) today announced the immediate availability of the new book "Gardens of Intelligence". The book digs deep into the challenges and opportunities of how to succeed with technology platforms for market and competitive intelligence (MCI).
With the right tools and framework in place, Market and Competitive Intelligence (MCI) can increase a company's competitive edge by better understanding their competitive environment as well as leveraging the capabilities of preparedness for the future. Such insights can provide many benefits, as well as better equip a company to handle future disruptions.
The authors, Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli, and Gabriel Anderbjörk, CEO of Inzyon, draw on their extensive experience from Ericsson andComintelli combined with real-life cases to present their "Garden of Intelligence" framework; six levels on how to build a successful MCI platform.
"Our missing at Technics Publications is to publish amazing books about data, and data is the foundation of MCI," says Technics Publications Director, Steve Hoberman. "We are therefore very proud to offer this ground-breaking book to the industry."
Gardens of Intelligence is an extensive management guidebook and is available now at all major book outlets. Join Technics Publications book release event on the 21st of September 2021, learn more about the book here or order the book on Amazon.
About Technics Publications
Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-released-on-competitive-intelligence-gardens-of-intelligence-301379587.html
SOURCE Technics Publications
06/14/2011
09/11/2009
Smart Meters â€“ Beyond the Bill
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm
Presentation Details TBA
Date: 2/10/22
Time: 1:30-1:55pm
How to Manage and Migrate Legacy Systems
Date: 2/09/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm