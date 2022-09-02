[September 20, 2021] New Book Released on Competitive Intelligence: "Gardens of Intelligence"

SEDONA, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics Publications (https://technicspub.com/) today announced the immediate availability of the new book " Gardens of Intelligence ". The book digs deep into the challenges and opportunities of how to succeed with technology platforms for market and competitive intelligence (MCI). With the right tools and framework in place, Market and Competitive Intelligence (MCI) can increase a company's competitive edge by better understanding their competitive environment as well as leveraging the capabilities of preparedness for the future. Such insights can provide many benefits, as well as better equip a company to handle future disruptions. The authors, Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli , and Gabriel Anderbjörk, CEO of Inzyon , draw on their extensive experience from Ericsson andComintelli combined with real-life cases to present their "Garden of Intelligence" framework; six levels on how to build a successful MCI platform.



"Our missing at Technics Publications is to publish amazing books about data, and data is the foundation of MCI," says Technics Publications Director, Steve Hoberman. "We are therefore very proud to offer this ground-breaking book to the industry." Gardens of Intelligence is an extensive management guidebook and is available now at all major book outlets. Join Technics Publications book release event on the 21st of September 2021, learn more about the book here or order the book on Amazon.

Technics Publications publishes books on data. They have been in business over 15 years, and currently have over 120 titles spanning discipline (data modeling, data architecture, data governance, data strategy, data management, data standards, data quality, and data literacy), discovery (business intelligence, data warehouse, data lake, analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, NoSQL, and blockchain), direction (enterprise architecture, Agile, and business process management), and DMBOK. Technics Publications has just recently released PebbleU, a subscription-based training platform that educates employees on data-related topics using thousands of ebooks, research papers, and educational videos.

