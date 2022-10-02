[September 14, 2021] New research sheds light on today's biggest network security challenges

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Secured.21 Customer Conference 2021?-- Highlights: Organizations are experiencing breaches, and ransomware makes up a significant portion of the attacks.

Despite fast connectivity, employees working from home are still experiencing operational and quality-of-service challenges.

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technologies are looked at as solutions to prevent security breaches and overcome work-from-home challenges.

Organizations are investing in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technologies. Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today released key findings from a report titled "The state of network security in 2021." Commissioned by Barracuda, the research surveyed 750 IT decision makers responsible for their organization's networking, public cloud, and security to get their perspectives on cloud adoption, working from home, security concerns, and a variety of issues and challenges related to cybersecurity risks. Read the full report: http://www.barracuda.com/netsec-report-2021 Overall, the research shows that network breaches, ransomware attacks, and remote-work challenges underscore the need for cloud-native Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) deployments. Highlights from the report include: 81% of respondents said their organization has been the victim of a security breach once in the last year.

Companies with staff working predominantly from home had a significantly higher network security breach rate (85%), compared to companies with staff working predominantly in the office (65%).

A full 74% of those surveyed said their organization has been the victim of at least one ransomware attack in the last year.

On average, only 14% of employees at the businesses surveyed currently work in the office all the time.

A full 97% of respondents with company-issued devices share their hom internet connection with other members of their household, so the risk of breach remains.

73% of companies with all apps in the public cloud have already deployed SD-WAN, twice as many as companies with only a few apps in the public cloud (37%).

68% of companies with all apps in the public cloud have deployed Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), while just 38% of companies with only a few apps in the public cloud have deployed it.

On average, organizations have 31 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) apps deployed.

On average, respondents said 64% of their traffic is directed to public cloud providers.



said Tim Jefferson , SVP, Engineering for Data, Networks and Application Security, Barracuda. "But, they are realizing that moving to SaaS applications and the public cloud improves both the user experience and security, so they're starting to embrace new SASE technologies." Resources:

Download the full report: http://www.barracuda.com/netsec-report-2021

Download The state of application security in 2021: https://www.barracuda.com/appsec-report-2021 Download Future shock: The cloud is the new network: https://www.barracuda.com/cloud-market Download Secure SD-WAN: The launch pad into cloud: https://www.barracuda.com/sdwan-report-2020 Read the blog post: http://cuda.co/49771 About Barracuda Secured.21

Barracuda Secured.21 Customer Conference, happening this week September 14 to 16, is the first global virtual conference hosted by Barracuda for its customers. Barracuda Secured.21 is an informative event covering a wide range of topics including security threats and trends, hands-on technical sessions, new product announcements, and the latest innovations in email protection, application and cloud security, network security, and data protection. For more information, please visit: https://barracuda.events/secured-21/. About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit?barracuda.com.? Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Contacts

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

acampbell@barracuda.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-research-sheds-light-on-todays-biggest-network-security-challenges-301375832.html SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]