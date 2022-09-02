[September 08, 2021] New Coveo Features Help Deliver Personalized, Seamless and Relevant Digital Employee Experiences in the 'Flow of Work'

MONTREAL, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo , a leader in relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced at its Relevance 360 event a new Slack connector and Chrome Extension to make relevant content even more accessible, as part of its Coveo Workplace Solutions offerings.

The changing nature of work has increased the need for companies to make it easier for employees to have access to relevant workplace knowledge at the time of need. According to Forrester , 70% of companies will pivot to a “work-from-anywhere,” hybrid work model.* A remote work environment means employees can’t always tap a co-worker on the shoulder to ask a quick question. Many organizations have deployed Slack to foster communication and collaboration regardless of geographical location, but the knowledge and expertise is often trapped in those conversations. Coveo is continuing to strengthen its partnership with Salesforce with a new Slack Connector that makes it easier for employees to bring Slack conversations and files into their search results without the need to leave their current workspace. In addition, Coveo’s new Chrome extension enables employees to have instant search access to the corporate intranet, directly from their Chrome browser, for immediate relevant information within the flow of their work. Organizations can enable Coveo search in Chrome so employees can access content from wherever they are. Emloyees no longer have to switch workspaces to find the information they need to help do their jobs.



Coveo Workplace Solutions are built on the Coveo Relevance Cloud platform, so they also benefit from all the platform-wide content security, integrity and governance that many enterprises require. This includes respecting access controls, permissions and authorities to ensure the right information is only seen by the right employees . “We want to help companies drive resiliency, foster connectivity, and improve the digital workplace experience for their employees,'' said Sawan Deshpande, General Manager, Service and Workplace at Coveo. “By making it easier for employees to connect with just the right people and information at just the right time we are helping them experience a more intuitive, engaging, and productive way to work. With our new Slack connector, it’s never been easier to work together from anywhere.”

For more information visit https://www.coveo.com/en/solutions/workplace



About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical to winning in the new digital experience economy. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. We aim to enable our customers to deliver the relevant experiences that we believe people expect in the new digital economy. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences.



We provide solutions for ecommerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.



Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.



Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.



* Forrester: Companies Must Reassess Policies And Arrangements When Planning "Return To Work" : July 7, 2021



