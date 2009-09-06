TMCnet News
New OnLogic Fanless Computers for the IoT and Edge are Powered by New Intel Processors
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and IoT solution provider, OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), has announced the immediate availability of two new fanless computing platforms powered by the Intel® Celeron® N and Pentium® J series processors, formerly known as "Elkhart Lake". The new Helix 310 and Helix 330 are highly customizable, fanless devices specifically engineered for Industry 4.0, Edge Computing and Industrial IoT applications.
"The Helix 300 Series hits that sweet spot of power, performance, efficiency and value that so many developers, integrators and OEMs are looking for," says Mike Walsh, OnLogic Industrial Line Product Manager. "Intel's Elkhart Lake processors provide the perfect complement to our industrial chassis because they were also built specifically for IoT applications."
Helix 300 Series Specifications
The Helix 330 comes equipped with 2 additional Gb LAN ports standard.
Configurable for Specialized Solutions
The Helix 300 Series can be configured with a range of Windows or Linux Ubuntu operating systems and can be paired with OnLogic's suite of OEM services, including custom branding, software imaging, custom fulfilment services, and lifecycle management support. The Helix 310 and Helix 330 are available to configure and purchase directly from the OnLogic website by visiting https://www.onlogic.com/computers/industrial/fanless/helix-300, or by working with their team of Solution Specialists by contacting 802-861-2300 or emailing info@onlogic.com.
About OnLogic:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-onlogic-fanless-computers-for-the-iot-and-edge-are-powered-by-new-intel-processors-301362070.html
SOURCE OnLogic
