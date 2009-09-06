[August 25, 2021] New OnLogic Fanless Computers for the IoT and Edge are Powered by New Intel Processors

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global industrial computer hardware manufacturer and IoT solution provider, OnLogic ( www.onlogic.com ), has announced the immediate availability of two new fanless computing platforms powered by the Intel® Celeron® N and Pentium® J series processors, formerly known as "Elkhart Lake". The new Helix 310 and Helix 330 are highly customizable, fanless devices specifically engineered for Industry 4.0, Edge Computing and Industrial IoT applications. "The Helix 300 Series hits that sweet spot of power, performance, efficiency and value that so many developers, integrators and OEMs are looking for," says Mike Walsh, OnLogic Industrial Line Product Manager. "Intel's Elkhart Lake processors provide the perfect complement to our industrial chassis because they were also built specifically for IoT applications." Helix 300 Series Specifications

With support for triple independent 4K displays, a 0°C to 50°C operating temperature range, and a wealth of configuration options, the Helix 310 and Helix 330 were engineered with versatility in mind. Features and specifications include:



Dual-Core Celeron N6211 or Quad-Core Pentium J6425 CPU

3 USB 3.2 & 3 USB 2.0 ports

2 COM

3 DisplayPort

1 Gb LAN port (2 Gb LAN available with Pentium CPU)

12-24 V power input

Up to 32 GB memory

Optional features:

DIO



2 additional COM



CAN Bus



3 additional antennas The Helix 330 comes equipped with 2 additional Gb LAN ports standard. Configurable for Specialized Solutions

IoT-specific features of the Helix 300 Series include the Intel Programmable Services Engine (Intel PSE). The Intel PSE is a dedicated offload engine for IoT workloads powered by an ARM Cortex-M7 microcontroller, which enables enhanced real-time computing. The Helix 300 Series also features OnLogic's unique ModBay expansion technology, which allows users to customize systems with additional connectivity options via available M.2 and mPCIe slots.

The Helix 300 Series can be configured with a range of Windows or Linux Ubuntu operating systems and can be paired with OnLogic's suite of OEM services, including custom branding, software imaging, custom fulfilment services, and lifecycle management support. The Helix 310 and Helix 330 are available to configure and purchase directly from the OnLogic website by visiting https://www.onlogic.com/computers/industrial/fanless/helix-300 , or by working with their team of Solution Specialists by contacting 802-861-2300 or emailing info@onlogic.com. About OnLogic:

OnLogic is a global industrial computer manufacturer who designs highly-configurable, solution-focused computers engineered for reliability at the IoT edge. Their systems operate in the world's harshest environments, empowering customers to solve their most complex computing challenges, no matter their industry. Founded in 2003 as Logic Supply, the company has offices in the U.S., the Netherlands, Taiwan and Malaysia. OnLogic has helped more than 70,000 customers worldwide advance their ideas with computers that are designed to last, built to order and delivered in days. Learn more at onlogic.com/company or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/onlogic . View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-onlogic-fanless-computers-for-the-iot-and-edge-are-powered-by-new-intel-processors-301362070.html SOURCE OnLogic

