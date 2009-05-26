TMCnet News
|
New InfiniBand® and RoCE Specification Introduces Memory Placement Extensions to Significantly Reduce Persistent Memory Latency
The InfiniBand® Trade Association (IBTA), a global organization dedicated to developing and furthering the adoption of RDMA technologies, today announced the availability of the IBTA Specification Volume 1 Release 1.5, which adds support for Memory Placement Extensions (MPE) to reduce latency in Persistent Memory (PMEM) applications by 10x. Data persistence is guaranteed using RDMA and the new MPE operations via InfiniBand or RoCE interconnects. This represents a significant benefit for PMEM deployments in Enterprise Data Centers (EDC) and High Performance Center (HPC) environments. The new specification also features support for higher bandwidth NDR InfiniBand and minimum bandwidth setting capabilities via the Enhanced Port Arbiter.
For technical details of IBTA Specification Volume 1 Release 1.5, download IBTA's complete overview presentation.
Key Features:
Resources:
About the InfiniBand® Trade Association
The InfiniBand® Trade Association was founded in 1999 and is chartered with maintaining and furthering the InfiniBand and the RoCE specifications. The IBTA is led by a distinguished steering committee that includes HPE, IBM, Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Group (News - Alert) and NVIDIA. Other members of the IBTA represent leading enterprise IT vendors who are actively contributing to the advancement of the InfiniBand and RoCE specifications. The IBTA markets and promotes InfiniBand and RoCE from an industry perspective through online, marketing and public relations engagements, and unites the industry through IBTA-sponsored technical events and resources. For more information on the IBTA, visit www.infinibandta.org.
InfiniBand (TM/SM) and RoCE are trademark and service marks of the IBTA. Other names and brands are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005236/en/
05/26/2009
05/12/2011
11/18/2010