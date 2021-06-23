[June 08, 2021] New Cadence Allegro X Design Platform Revolutionizes System Design

Cadence Design Systems (News - Alert) , Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today debuted the Cadence® Allegro® X Design Platform, the industry's first engineering platform for system design that unifies schematic, layout, analysis, design collaboration and data management. Built upon proven Allegro and OrCAD® core technology, the new Allegro X platform revolutionizes and streamlines the system design process for engineers-offering unparalleled collaboration across all engineering disciplines, integration with best-in-class Cadence signoff-level simulation and analysis products, and greater layout performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005239/en/ The Cadence® Allegro® X Design Platform is the industry's first engineering platform for system design that unifies schematic, layout, analysis, design collaboration and data management. (Graphic: Business Wire) Engineers today increasingly must design and collaborate across multiple domains, including electromagnetic (EM), thermal, signal and power integrity (SI/PI), and logical/physical implementation. The Allegro X platform's simplified user interaction model delivers quick technology access and immediate value for novice and expert users. By minimizing iterations and providing access to both the logical and physical domains simultaneously with concurrent collaboration capabilities across schematic, layout and analysis activities, the Allegro X platform reduces the time and effort to complete the design of complex systems by up to 4X compared to legacy design tools. The Allegro X platform leverages a hybrid cloud solution that provides scalable compute resources and full technology access while reducing deployment footprints and complexity. With the Allegro X platform, engineers can now deliver high-quality designs with access to the Cadence Clarity (News - Alert)&trde; 3D Solver, Celsius™ Thermal Solver, Sigrity™ technology and PSpice® for simulation and analysis, Allegro Pulse (News - Alert) for design data management, and interoperability with the AWR® Microwave Office® RF design flow.



The Allegro X platform delivers significant improvement in design throughput and performance. By leveraging GPU technology in combination with core architectural optimization, Allegro X performance is accelerated across a wide range of operations. In addition, the Allegro X platform utilizes cloud resources to synthesize full or partial PCB designs. Innovative machine learning (ML) techniques concurrently optimize the design for manufacturing, SI and PI requirements while designing the power delivery network (PDN), device placement and signal interconnect as specified by the system architect/electrical engineer. "The Allegro X platform establishes a unified engineering platform, boosting overall design team productivity up to 4X. Engineers now have a framework for logical and physical design, in 2D or 3D, single- or multi-board, that allows them to optimize resources even on the most complex 5G designs, enabled by interoperability with the AWR Microwave Office RF design flow," said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager of the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. "Cadence R&D has been working diligently with academia and industry partners on groundbreaking, analysis-driven PCB synthesis that significantly enhances design productivity."

"Harnessing the power of accelerated computing by using NVIDIA (News - Alert) GPUs enables Cadence's Allegro X platform to boost performance up to 20X for interactive operations," said Greg Bodi, director of PCB layout engineering at NVIDIA. "This performance improvement delivers our engineers immediate canvas responsiveness and acceleration when 2D rendering complex boards during the design phase." "Multi-objective optimization is a challenging problem and I am pleased that MIT (News - Alert) students and alumni have made significant progress working inside Cadence on novel ML solutions towards the synthesis of difficult PCB designs. The resulting system will not only benefit MIT, but will also significantly improve productivity in the PCB community at large," said Dr. Tomas Palacios, professor of electrical engineering and computer science at MIT. The Allegro X platform supports Cadence's Intelligent System Design™ strategy, which enables customers to accelerate system innovation. Customers can learn more at www.cadence.com/go/allegrox. The Allegro X Design Platform will be available for general release in the fourth quarter of 2021. About Cadence Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com. © 2021 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005239/en/

