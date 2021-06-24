[June 02, 2021] New Interactive App Visualizes 14 Months of Unemployment Data by State, County

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, announced today that UnemploymentPulse, a new app built with ArcGIS Platform, lets you explore 14 months of unemployment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics as spark lines in each state and county against the national average. Inspired by the COVIDPulse app, this mapping app lets you compare the difference over time between local and national rates and provides insights about the current labor force in each state and county. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005671/en/ The UnemploymentPulse app from Esri lets you study unemployment data over the past 14 months (Photo: Business Wire) You can click on an area for detailed stats about the labor force, trend lines over the last 14-months, highs and lows during that time, and the state or county's relative rank. You can also access countrywide ranings that report the states and counties with the highest and lowest unemployment rates for the most recent month of data.



The app is updated each month as new data becomes available. The app will be updated with data for April, 2021, on June 2nd. You can embed this app into your site with the following code:

<iframe width="100%" height="800px" src="https://livingatlas.arcgis.com/unemploymentpulse/#fips=&@=-95.973,37.735,4" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe> You can also customize this app to focus on any state or county with URL parameters. For example, you can focus the app on King County, Washington with this URL: https://livingatlas.arcgis.com/unemploymentpulse/#fips=53033&@=-121.304,47.366,9 More information about the app is available in this blog: https://www.esri.com/arcgis-blog/products/arcgis-living-atlas/mapping/unemployment-pulse/ To learn more about Esri's ArcGIS Platform, visit go.esri.com/Platform-Learn-More.

