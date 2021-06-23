[June 01, 2021] New Silent Beacon App Provides Advanced Personal Safety Solutions

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of National Safety Month in June, Silent Beacon has released an updated version of their Personal Safety App. The app, available for both Android and iOS, provides a unique safety solution that allows users to call, text or email their emergency contacts and send live GPS footstep tracking information. Having already helped over 100,000 people live safer lives with the first version of their app, Silent Beacon improved the app based on customer feedback. The brand-new features include a more seamless design, a more intuitive process for entering emergency contacts, and a live GPS map that allows emergency contacts to track the user's footsteps in real-time. The app is free to download and has no monthly fees if used with the Silent Beacon Personal Safety Device that pairs with the app. However, the app can be used separately from the Silent Beacon Personal Safety Device for a monthly fee of $1.99. The Silent Beacon Personal Safety Device is available in four colors for $99 and is the only personal safety device on the market with no hidden monthly fees. It is avaiable for purchase from many retail locations including Amazon, Home Depot, and B&H. The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and the App Store.



To learn more about the Silent Beacon Personal Safety Device and App (beta) visit silentbeacon.com. ####

