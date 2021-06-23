[May 11, 2021] New Venture Capital Firm, TampaBay.Ventures, Launches $20M Seed Fund to Support Regional Tech Startups

TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new venture capital firm, TampaBay.Ventures, has launched its first $20 million seed fund in order to support the growing tech scene in the Tampa Bay region. While the region has a track record of producing world-class tech startups (i.e. Wikipedia, ConnectWise, KnowBe4, etc.), there is currently a lack of sufficient seed funding in the area to support the region's next breakout startups. TampaBay.Ventures aims to change that by funding local innovative, tech-enabled companies at the earliest stages of development. The fund, founded by Marcus Adolfsson, Andreas Calabrese, Tom Frederick, and Wesley Barnett, is focused on investing in 20 companies over the next five years. "Tampa Bay is one of the fastest-growing economic centers in the U.S. and already home to multi-billion-dollar companies rooted in markets such as cybersecurity, e-commerce, health care, edtech, fintech, and hardware," said Marcus Adolfsson, General Partner of TampaBay.Ventures. "The number of technology companies expected to grow out of this region in the next few years is significant, and our goal is to be a big part of that success." Through investments in startup accelerators and university entrepreneur programs, Tampa's startup ecosystem has grown steadily over the years. However, the early-stage capital market within the region remains nascent. A lack of professional seedcapital is inhibiting many promising tech founders from growing fast enough to compete, sometimes resulting in relocation to other cities or disbanding their startup completely.



"We have been trying to solve the tech funding gap problem in Tampa Bay for years. While there are a number of promising early-stage tech companies in the area, a countless number of startups with high potential have struggled or dissolved due to the early-stage capital problem," said Allen Clary, co-founder of the Tampa Bay Wave and Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship at USF. "TampaBay.Ventures will make a huge impact, not only with the funds they need to grow but also with the critical support and experienced guidance they need to succeed and win." Initially, the fund will scout for high-growth tech-enabled companies that have developed an initial product and are ready to scale. The companies must be based in the greater Tampa Bay region. Andreas Calabrese stated: "By only focusing our efforts on founders and companies based in the Tampa Bay region, we are able to double down on our mission of growing the regional tech scene. Rather than superficially triage thousands of pitches per year, we can focus on hundreds of equally promising local opportunities across a wide range of sectors."

The team behind TampaBay.Ventures has extensive experience as successful founders and investors. Andreas Calabrese joins the firm from a highly successful European seed fund. Marcus Adolfsson is a local entrepreneur who led his previous tech company to a nine-figure exit. Tom Frederick is a fellow business-builder entrepreneur with multiple exits. Wesley Barnett represents a family office in Central Florida with a clear focus on investing within the local community. For more information on TampaBay.Ventures visit our website at https://tampabay.ventures About TampaBay.Ventures TampaBay.Ventures is a venture capital firm founded in 2021 by successfully exited entrepreneurs and experienced investors with the goal of helping create an internationally recognized startup ecosystem in the Tampa Bay region. The firm's first seed fund of $20 million will be invested in 20 Tampa Bay Region companies over the next five years. Press Contact: pr@tampabay.ventures (727) 238-5265 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-venture-capital-firm-tampabayventures-launches-20m-seed-fund-to-support-regional-tech-startups-301288821.html SOURCE TampaBay.Ventures

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]