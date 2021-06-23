[May 11, 2021] New Fluke Networks LinkIQ Simplifies the Installation and Troubleshooting of Cabling and Network Devices

Fluke Networks (News - Alert) introduces the LinkIQ™ Cable+Network tester, which combines switch diagnostics with the company's state-of-the-art cable measurement technology, simplifying the installation and troubleshooting of cabling and network devices. LinkIQ provides simple pass/fail test reports using the company's LinkWare software and verifies the performance of switches, including those that provide Power over Ethernet through an easy-to-use touchscreen interface, akin to a smartphone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005139/en/ LinkIQ's intuitive interface and automated testing capabilities ensure error-free operation and documentation of installations and troubleshooting advanced devices, radically simplifying the processes. Its affordable price means it can be widely deployed. (Photo: Business Wire) "Installing and troubleshooting advanced technologies at the core of today's networks is complex, time consuming and requires years of training," stated Walter Hock, vice president of product for Fluke. "LinkIQ's intuitive interface and automated testing capabilities ensure error-free operation and documentation of installations and troubleshooting advanced devices, radically simplifying the processes. Its affordable price means it can be widely deployed." Watch the video here.



Using a single test, LinkIQ automatically provides the appropriate measurements based on what is at the other end of the cable. For an open cable, it shows the length and pairing. If it is terminated with the supplied remote, the test result shows the maximum data rate the cable can support - up to 10 Gb/s. If the cable is connected to a switch port, LinkIQ will show the name of the switch plus the port name, speed, and duplex. If PoE is advertised, it will display the power and class (up to 90 W or Class 8) and then load the switch to verify the power can be delivered. LinkIQ uses LinkWare™ PC, Fluke Networks' reporting software, which supports a variety of testers going back 20 years and is the industry's de facto standard reporting solution with tens of thousands of active users. The results from a wide variety of Fluke products can be stored and accessed or PDF reports may be generated using the LinkWare software.

"LinkIQ is exactly the tool we were looking for - something that does all the basics of cable testing but also tells us about the switch we're plugged into," said Jayson LeBlanc, owner of Austin Structured Cabling. "Being able to provide a report using the LinkWare software we've standardized on means that customers will trust our workmanship and we'll get the job done and paid quicker." For more information about the LinkIQ, please visit www.flukenetworks.com/MeetLinkIQ. Availability: The Fluke Networks LinkIQ Cable+Network Tester is available for purchase from resellers worldwide or directly through the website above. About Fluke Networks Fluke Networks is the worldwide leader in certification, troubleshooting, and installation tools for professionals who install and maintain critical network cabling infrastructure. From installing the most advanced data centers to restoring service on the factory floor, our combination of legendary reliability and unmatched performance ensure jobs are done efficiently. The company's flagship products include the innovative LinkWare™ Live, the world's leading cloud-connected cable certification solution with over fifty million results uploaded to date. For more information, call 1-800-283-5853 (US, Canada), 1-425-446-5500 (International) or visit www.flukenetworks.com. For additional information and updates, follow Fluke Networks on social media. Twitter (News - Alert) : https://twitter.com/flukenetdci

Facebook (News - Alert) : http://www.facebook.com/flukenetworks

LinkedIn (News - Alert) : http://www.linkedin.com/company/fluke-networks View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005139/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]