New Research from Enterprise Strategy Group and HUMAN Uncovers Top Bot Management Attacks, Readiness, and Concerns Among Security Decision Makers

HUMAN (formerly White Ops), a cybersecurity company that protects enterprises from bot attacks to keep digital experiences human, today published new research into security leaders' perceptions of and responses to sophisticated bot attacks. The research, which was conducted by Enterprise Strategy Group (News - Alert) (ESG), revealed concerns about the threats bots pose, including site slowdowns caused by overwhelming traffic, new account fraud, credential cracking/brute force attacks, account takeover, content manipulation, sensitive content scraping, and inventory exhaustion and cart abandonment. The survey was conducted during the first quarter of 2021 and collected insights from 425 cybersecurity and IT decision makers with application security knowledge and responsibilities for their organizations. "This research demonstrates how crucial a robust bot mitigation platform is to a strong cybersecurity posture," said Tamer Hassan, Co-founder and CEO of HUMAN. "Sophisticated bots can have immense detrimental effects to customer experience, and the time it takes to rebuild trust with customers is time that today's organizations don't have." The 2021 Bot Management Trends report supports this fact. Several key findings from the report include: Nearly half of respondents believe their organization would be susceptible to a sophisticated bot attack.

90% of respondents view bot management as a top-five cbersecurity priority.

37% of respondents confirmed that they'd been victimized by sophisticated bots in the past twelve months, while another 30% believe they had but couldn't confirm.

It takes an average of nine months for victims of bot attacks to regain customer trust.

86% of respondents believe most bots are capable of circumventing simple bot mitigation features.



The report reveals additional valuable insights, including application security leaders' perceptions of bot mitigation features within cybersecurity platforms, awareness of the capabilities of sophisticated bots, and organizational planning around bot mitigation investment in the next twelve months.

