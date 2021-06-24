[May 03, 2021] New Relic to Help Engineers 'Level Up' Their Observability Skills at FutureStack 21

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today unveiled the agenda for FutureStack, its annual conference for the global community of engineers and developers passionate about data-driven software development and operations. On May 25-27, thousands of engineers from the largest global enterprises to hypergrowth digital startups will gather virtually to bolster how they plan, build and operate mission critical digital experiences. Through keynotes, technical deep dives and workshops, attendees will explore the future of observability as a community of builders. "Our vision is to make observability a daily practice for millions of engineers, at every stage of the software lifecycle," said Bill Staples, president and chief product officer at New Relic. "With the themes of Open-Build-Run, FutureStack 21 is anticipated to be the first conference of its kind where thousands of engineers and developers will gather to learn about extending observability beyond production troubleshooting to the plan, build and deploy phases of software development. I am looking forward to empowering our broader community of engineers to shape the next generation of observability and the future of software." This year's virtual FutureStack event is organized around three themes which reflect New Relic's vision to extend observability beyond production use cases to inform every aspect of the software lifecycle. This includes "open," focusing on the democratization of observability for all; "build," helping engineers leverage observability in software development; and "run," proving the necessity of observability in running more perfect software. Featured FutureStack keynote speakers include: Jaana Dogan, Principal Engineer, Amazon Web Services

Kelsey Hightower, Principal Engineer, Google

Kavitha Gowda, Senior Product Manager, Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure

Lew Cirne, Founder & CEO, New Relic

Bill Staples, President & Chief Product Officer, New Relic

Zain Asgar, Global Vice President and General Manager, Pixie

Seema Kumar (News - Alert) , Chief Marketing Officr, New Relic



Eugene Kovshilovsky, Senior Vice President of Engineering, CarParts.com

Scot Gorman, Site Reliability Engineering Manager, Chegg

Sagar Thirumala, Administrator, Cox (News - Alert) Communications

Naveen Chittoor, Application Support Engineer, Cox Communications

Mason Jones, Senior Staff Site Reliability Engineer, Credit Karma

Peter Espe, Infrastructure Engineer, Credit Karma

JD Weiner, Manager of Operations, Forbes Media LLC

Aaron Judy, Chief of Innovation and AI, Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court

Samer Rashdan, Digital Experience and Reliability Engineering Leader, Pearson Education

Danny Roessner, Director of Engineering, WellSky Amazon Web Services (News - Alert) (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a FutureStack conference sponsor. GitHub and Forem are the sponsors of FutureHack, a 24-hour virtual hackathon where developers, engineers and students compete against their peers to create innovative projects, and the chance to win a $10,000 grand prize.

For information on sponsorship opportunities at FutureStack, email futurestack@newrelic.com. FutureStack is free and open to the engineering and developer community. For more information, the full agenda and to register, please visit https://newrelic.com/futurestack. About New Relic The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze, and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help organizations create more perfect software. Learn why developers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic's FutureStack event, including speakers, event details, anticipated themes, keynotes, workshops and sponsors, and New Relic's expectations around expanded community engagement, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005178/en/

