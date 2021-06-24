TMCnet News
|
New Rubber Duck Antennas offer Gain of 2 to 7 dBi and Frequencies of 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz
IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just released a new line of rubber duck antennas that are designed to address WLAN, IoT, Utilities, SCADA, LoRA, cellular and inventory tracking applications.
Pasternack's 12 new Rubber Duck Antenna models can be used as replacements for OEM stock antennas found on many access point and routers, and offer higher gain options for better signal strength and building penetration.
Both 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz models are available with tilt and swivel designs, as well as rigid-style connectors whichcan be weatherproofed. Connector options include RP-SMA, N-Type, SMA and RP-TNC options.
"Our new rubber duck antenna additions are a perfect for use in upgrading stock rubber ducks found on many access points, routers and other communications devices. With an economical price point and high-quality construction, these antennas were built to perform and meet just about any budget," said Kevin Hietpas, Product Line Manager.
Pasternack's new rubber duck antennas are all in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.
For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.
About Pasternack:
About Infinite Electronics:
Press Contact:
SOURCE Pasternack
07/28/2009
12/09/2011
02/08/2010
Press Room Open (Press, Speaker or Exhibitor badge required)
Date: 6/24/21
Time: 8:00am-6:00pm
Session Details Coming Soon
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 2:30-2:55pm
Registration Opens
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 8:00am