New Social Media App display Integrates Dolby.io Within Its Live Video Features to Enhance Content Creation Capabilities
NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- display, the "Social that Pays," (formerly known as Tsu) today announces it will integrate live video technology from Dolby.io, the Dolby media and interactivity platform. Dolby.io is a powerful set of communications and media processing APIs, designed to enable businesses and developers to deliver high-quality media content in their apps and services. display creators can now enhance their livestreams and enable multi-party audio and video communications with their audiences. With Dolby.io, display creators can now take advantage of HD video, advanced noise reduction and spatial audio to generate a caliber of content largely unavailable on other social media platforms. display will also provide high-quality metrics, audio analytics, and deeper content insights. The Dolby.io integration reinforces display's drive to help users create more engaging, influential content. These tools are embedded directly in the display platform and do not require the creator to obtain additional hardware, such as third-party microphones or cameras.
"display is a fantastic example of how app developers can harness the power of Dolby.io APIs to deliver fidelity and quality to their users," said Philip Nicol, senior director of interactivity business at Dolby. "There are a growing number of creators, artists and influencers seeking and experimenting with new nd innovative publishing channels like display, and audiences deserve to experience their passion and hard work in the highest quality possible."
As content creators increasingly look to social media platforms to treat them fairly, display differentiates itself by awarding creators shared advertising and affiliate revenue, and by empowering them with built-in tools that not only enhance creative processes but help them grow and engage their audiences. The Dolby.io platform integration provides display creators with an enhanced professional toolset that will make engaging and impactful content freely accessible.
"With the Dolby.io integration we are putting professional tools in all our creators' hands, helping our community deliver high-quality content to audiences around the world," said John Acunto, founder and chief innovation officer of display. "As we prepare to launch, we are proud to share how we've worked together with Dolby Laboratories to make display the social media challenger we know it will be."
For more information, visit displaysocial.com or download the display social app through Apple's® App Store® for iOS devices and Google Play® for Android® devices.
[Note: This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sales in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.]
About display
