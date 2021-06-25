[April 28, 2021] New CloudCheckr Survey Forecasts Acceleration of 'All In' Cloud Strategies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCheckr , the total visibility cloud management platform, released its annual Cloud Infrastructure Report today, which investigates the current status of cloud deployment and management. The study found that cloud transformation is moving quickly—57% of surveyed organizations report more than half of their infrastructure is in the cloud today and 64% expect they will be fully in the public cloud within five years—up from just 5% of respondents today. Cloud cost optimization, security and automation remain top concerns for stakeholders, yet strikingly, organizations are not necessarily internally aligned on how well they are doing today. For example, business professionals were nearly three times more likely than IT professionals to describe themselves as 'very confident' in their company's ability to monitor and optimize costs. "While it's no surprise to anyone how strong cloud adoption is today, this report shows the tremendous growth ahead and how quickly it will happen over te next half decade," said Tim McKinnon, CEO of CloudCheckr. "Now is the time for IT organizations to define the right strategies to utilize the full potential of the cloud and for cloud service providers to enhance their capabilities to lead their customers through cloud transformations."



In addition to exploring cloud deployment trends, the survey takes an in-depth look at adoption of Cloud Centers of Excellence (CCoEs) and related organizational capabilities. Other findings from the report include: 93% of organizations face challenges with budgeting 2021 infrastructure cloud costs, with unpredictability driven by the pandemic the top reason

59% of companies that have adopted a CCoE reported better overall operational efficiency and 56% report improved cloud governance

93% of cloud stakeholders report that they have concerns about potential issues in their cloud environments related to security, governance, and compliance "Migrating to the cloud is only the first step," said McKinnon. "It is up to organizations to adopt the right technology and form teams—be it internally or externally—to develop and manage cloud strategy, governance, and best practices."

