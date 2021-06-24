[April 27, 2021] New Biomanufacturing Institute BioMADE Launches April 28

Join a live virtual event on Wednesday, April 28 to celebrate the official launch of BioMADE, a new Manufacturing Innovation Institute that is dedicated to biomanufacturing research and development. Hear from BioMADE CEO Douglas Friedman, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel, and several other industry leaders, academic experts, and government officials about BioMADE's vision for a sustainable, domestic, end-to-end bioindustrial manufacturing ecosystem. "BioMADE is here to play an important role toward advancing sustainable bioindustrial manufacturing and developing technologies that enhance U.S. bioindustrial competitiveness," said Douglas Friedman, BioMADE CEO. "Launching this new institute will catalyze the bioindustrial manufacturing industry across the U.S. In partnership with our members, we'll secure America's future through manufacturing innovation, education, and collaboration." The U.S. is poised for a surge in bioindustrial manufacturing capability, with the bioeconomy projected to have a $2 to $4 trillion direct economic impact annually across the globe by 2040. New renewable products made possible through engineering biology are entering the economy every year, and BioMADE will help bridge the gap between young firms with cutting-edge expertise and well-established companies to produce compouns and materials on a larger scale.



"This week, we're also announcing our inaugural call for project proposals," added Steve Evans, BioMADE Chief Technology Officer. "We look forward to funding innovative research on both technology and education and workforce development projects. Together, we'll work with our members to build out U.S. capabilities for bioindustrial manufacturing." Bioindustrial manufacturing uses living organisms such as bacteria, yeast, and algae to create new products and technologies, providing sustainable alternatives to methods that often currently rely on fossil fuels.

"In addition to providing technologies to enable sustainable, high-quality products, BioMADE will also be creating new, green jobs through our workforce development program," said Tom Tubon, BioMADE Chief Workforce Development Officer. "We're proud to offer job training programs for anyone who is energized about making a difference through biomanufacturing." "We're looking forward to this event so we can share the excitement about this new institute," added Friedman. "BioMADE represents the future of manufacturing in America, and we can't wait to get started." Event details:

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

3:00 - 5:00 PM EDT | 12:00 - 2:00 PDT

Click here to register via Zoom Speakers include: Douglas Friedman | CEO, BioMADE

Tom Vilsack | U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

Joan Gabel | President, University of Minnesota

Carol Christ | Chancellor, University of California, Berkeley

Steve Evans | Chief Technology Officer, BioMADE

John Garamendi | U.S. House of Representatives (D-CA03), Chair of the House Armed Services Readiness Subcommittee

And many more leaders from industry, academia, and government Headquartered in St. Paul, MN with a satellite office in Berkeley, CA (News - Alert) , BioMADE is working to build a sustainable, domestic end-to-end bioindustrial manufacturing ecosystem that will enable bioindustrial manufacturing at all scales, develop technologies to enhance U.S. bioindustrial competitiveness, de-risk investment in relevant infrastructure, and expand the biomanufacturing workforce to realize the economic promise of industrial biotechnology. Find additional background information on BioMADE's founding here. Learn more about BioMADE's work at biomade.org. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210427006178/en/

