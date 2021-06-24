[April 26, 2021] New NSTA Resource Helps Science Teachers Discover How Crosscutting Concepts Fit Into Three-Dimensional Learning and STEM

Crosscutting Concepts: Strengthening Science and Engineering Learning is a new book designed to help K-12 teachers understand both the theory and practice behind a crucial part of the Next Generation Science Standards. Published by NSTA Press, the book explains how to integrate crosscutting concepts (CCCs) into three-dimensional learning. Doing so helps teachers make CCCs part of students' toolkits for exploring science phenomena or engineering problems-now and in the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005059/en/ Crosscutting Concepts: Strengthening Science and Engineering Learning book cover (Photo: Business Wire) The book is divided into four sections: Foundational issues that undergird crosscutting concepts, including how they broaden access and inclusion for all students in the science classroom.

An in-depth look at individual CCCs, with an emphasis on using them across disciplines to improve student learning.

Ways to us CCCs to better teach key topics, such as the nature of matter, plant growth, and weather and climate, as well as engineering design.

Ways that CCCs can enhance science teaching, including student assessment and teacher professional collaboration.



Crosscutting Concepts, vignettes drawn from the authors' own classroom experiences help teachers see how to put CCCs to work. Instructional Applications show how CCCs can strengthen planning. And Classroom Snapshots feature practical ways to use CCCs in discussions and lessons. Useful for teachers at all grade levels, the book enriches understanding while showing how to use CCCs for both classroom teaching and students' real-world problem solving. In conjunction with the launch of Crosscutting Concepts, NSTA has developed an online book study for K-12 educators that will explore CCCs in greater detail and their critical role for science teaching and learning. The four-part seminar series begins on Thursday, May 13, at 7 p.m. EDT.

Browse sample pages of Crosscutting Concepts, title for free at the NSTA Bookstore. For additional information or to purchase Crosscutting Concepts: Strengthening Science and Engineering Learning or other NSTA Press books, visit the NSTA Bookstore. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 400-page book is priced at $44.05 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $35.24. (Stock # PB457X; ISBN # 978-1-68140-728-9) About NSTA Founded in 1944, the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is the largest organization in the world dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation in science teaching and learning for all. A vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals, NSTA is committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. NSTA Press® produces several new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210426005059/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]