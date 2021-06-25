[April 22, 2021] New Research Study Links Blended Learning to Student Achievement

New research shows that Istation lessens pandemic-related learning loss. Istation, a leader in educational technology, released original research in partnership with Southern Methodist University (SMU) investigating students' learning loss in reading and math due to the COVID-19 pandemic school closures. The study found that while students fell behind in both subjects, students who utilized Istation during the school closures narrowed the literacy achievement gap. Using comprehensive data from a stratified, nationally representative sample of students who use Istation's reading, math and Spanish-language education and assessments, the study evaluates whether students in the fall of 2020 had lower achievement than similar students in the fall of 2019. The study found that COVID-19 school closures have contributed to as much as two months of learning loss in reading and up to four to five months of learning loss in math. This is in addition to the regular one to two months of loss students usually experience during the summer months. However, the data shows that students who used Istation for remote learning in April and May of 2020 had higher scores in reading by September 2020 than those who did not use Istation, and students in high-poverty school narrowed achievement gaps if they used Istation.



The research indicates the effects of this learning loss are not limited to the current school year and will likely spur long-term impacts for students. As educators begin exploring comprehensive extended learning options, research-driven supplemental tools like Istation will be vital in supporting students and teachers in combating learning losses. "In this environment during and after COVID-19, it will be crucial that teachers conduct consistent progress monitoring to understand where students are academically," said Victoria Locke, Ph.D. "These are ideas that are challenging and could be expensive to implement, but if we don't do something bold, we could have a generation of students who are permanently behind academically."

On April 28, Dr. Locke and two other educational researchers will discuss the survey findings, the state of K-12 learning today, what will be needed for future engagement and methods to reach those goals in a one-hour webinar hosted by SmartBrief Education. Register for this webinar to learn more about the following: National statistics on COVID-19 learning loss and unfinished learning

The importance of progress monitoring

Intervention options, such as extended learning through longer school years and summer school

Learn how Istation's powerful computer-adaptive diagnostic and screening assessments for reading, math and Spanish literacy support instructional decision-making, increase engagement and improve educational outcomes.

