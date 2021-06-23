TMCnet News
New Analysis Finds Technology Infrastructure Leads Key Areas of Technology Readiness in Schools
CALGARY, AB, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Technologies, the edtech leader with a 30-year track record of pioneering learning solutions that encourage student collaboration and engagement, has released an analysis based on assessments completed by nearly 1,300 educators. The results show educators who report the highest level of technology capabilities were ten times more likely to observe high teaching and learning outcomes in their schools.
The newly confirmed tie between good preparation and good outcomes is especially important since a recent RAND Corporation study found one in five school districts expect to offer virtual learning after the pandemic ends and one in 10, hybrid or blended instruction. This is in part to meet parent and student demand—increasing the need for effective education technology implementation.
The new visual report sums up global research based on the responses of educators (administrators and teachers) who conducted detailed self-assessments over a two-year period with the EdTech Assessment Tool, an in-depth survey underwritten by SMART to benchmark school technology readiness against international standards and best practices. Educators rated their schools on nearly two dozen capabilities required to effectively prepare for or implement learning technologies, and gauged their schools' results on a half-dozen related teaching and learning outcomes.
Educators who complete the research-based EdTech Assessment Tool receive a custom profile that helps their schools prioritize work and investment for better learning outcomes. In addition to the four areas included in the visual report, the EdTech Assessment Tool recently added blended learning as a fifth general area of readiness. Use of the EdTech Assessment Tool and the custom profile are available to administrators and teachers at no charge.
The new visual report, "EdTech Assessment Tool: Connecting Strong Capabilities with High Outcomes," can be downloaded at www.smarttech.com/profile. An earlier companion report specifically about blended learning, "Remotely Ready: Global Insights into Effective Teaching and Learning in a Pandemic," is available at www.smarttech.com/remotelyready.
