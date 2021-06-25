[April 22, 2021] New Fashion-Tech Dramatic Comedy "The Next Unicorn" in the Echoes of Silicon Valley and The Office -- Premieres on Amazon Prime April 22nd

CALABASAS, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next Unicorn ("TNU"), an office comedy about life in a fashion-tech startup, announced its April 22nd Premier debut on Amazon Prime, with three fun-filled episodes. TNU is the creation of Elizabeth Chang, who wrote, stars and co-directs the series. Set in Calabasas, The Next Unicorn follows the ups and downs of startup life for the employees of Le Satchel, a subscription clothing company, as seen through Olivia, Lead Designer. Tensions rise amidst an impending merger with a larger competitor, Thread and Needle. Olivia faces tough decisions as the two companies work through the inevitable post merger RIF (Reduction In Force). The cast also includes Brent Harvey (Struggleing), Timothy Huls, (Rough Edges), Meagan Madson (People Who Brunch), Richard Chang, and Begine White-Klein. The series is upbeat and fast paced, but also has serious momens. "It's written with the structure of a drama, and with the pacing and tone of a comedy," comments, Elizabeth Chang. "At heart, it is about love, loyalty, and celebrating and embracing what makes each of us unique. As a mixed-race, Chinese American and Jewish, Writer, Director and Actress, diversity is important." The majority of TNU cast are minorities and/or female identifying.



"Elizabeth and I founded Georgian Pine Entertainment to promote and support diverse stories that reflect more accurate and positive depictions that counter existing stereotypes," said Richard Chang, Executive Producer of The Next Unicorn. "For us, this means stories written from a female perspective or by minorities. We have a particular interest in Chinese and Asian content which is especially important given the current violence against Asians. The Next Unicorn is Co-Executive Produced by Max Denby (Chuck) along with Producer Doug Roland (Oscar Nominated Feeling Through), and Associate Producer Emmanuel Pappas (Wonder Woman and Tomb Raider) and Directed by Scott Nankivil (2 Broke Girls). The show is supported by Two Bit Circus, Position Music, and VPL Fashion.

About Georgian Pine Entertainment

Founded by Elizabeth and Richard Chang, Georgian Pine Entertainment is a development company for Film, TV, and New Media, focusing on unique stories and perspectives. Georgian Pine Entertainment is an affiliate of Georgian Pine Investments. Press Inquiries:

