New long-term share-based incentive program
Orphazyme A/S
Copenhagen, Denmark, April 22, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S [ORPHA.CO (DK); ORPH (US)], a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the heat shock protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative rare diseases, has today introduced a new long-term incentive program (the “LTIP”).
The LTIP is designed and structured around the concept of retaining members of the Executive Management and other employees of the Group, while also creating an incentive for a positive share price development and corporate performance for the benefit of the Company’s shareholders.
The LTIP grants comprise Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) and Performance Share Units (“PSUs”) which entitle the participants, subject to vesting occurring, to be allocated a number of shares in the Company, equivalent to the number of vested RSUs and/or PSUs, against payment of the par value of each share.
The RSUs will have a total vesting period of three years calculated from January 1 or July 1 in the grant year and with one third of the granted RSUs vesting on each January 1 or July 1 in the following three financial years. Vesting of RSUs is not conditional upon achieving any financial or non-financial targets. However, vesting is conditional upon (i) the participant remaining employed with a group member throughout the total vesting period for RSUs or the participant becoming a good leaver during the total vesting period for RSUs, in which case the participant will be entitled to keep any vested RSUs and receive a pro rata allocation, and (ii) the participant having complied in all respects with the general terms and conditions as determined by the Board of Directors. The vested RSUs can only be exercised within four months after the expiration of the total vesting period for RSUs. However, the RSU delivery period may be extended to the next open trading window in certain circumstances.
The PSUs will have a total vesting period of three years calculated from January 1 or July 1 in the grant year and with the granted PSUs vesting, in whole or in part, on January 1 or July 1 in the third year following the date of the grant. Vesting of PSUs is conditional upon (i) an increase in the quoted share price of the Company’s shares, (ii) the participat remaining employed with a group member throughout the vesting period for PSUs or the participant becoming a good leaver during the vesting period for PSUs, in which case the participant may be entitled to keep a proportion of the PSUs, and (iii) the participant having complied in all respects with the general terms and conditions as determined by the Board of Directors. Any vested PSUs can only be exercised within four months after the expiration of the vesting period for PSUs. However, the PSU delivery period may be extended to the next open trading window in certain circumstances.
Based on the current number of participants in the LTIP, the program and other share-based retention grants are expected to comprise up to 950,000 shares in total. The theoretical fair value of each RSU has been estimated at DKK 58.04 and the theoretical fair value of each PSU under the LTIP has been estimated at DKK 20.02.
Orphazyme A/S
Anders Vadsholt, CFO +45 28 98 90 55
