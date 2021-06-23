[April 15, 2021]

New Coaxial Packaged Voltage Controlled Oscillators (VCO) Cover Broad Frequency Bands

IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just launched a new series of Voltage Controlled Oscillators (VCO) designed to address a wide range of Electronic Warfare, ECM, VSAT, SATCOM, radar, and test & measurement applications.

Pasternack's 15 new coaxial packaged, Voltage Controlled Oscillators (VCOs) cover broad frequency bands and exhibit excellent phase noise, tuning linearity and harmonic suppression performance. These VCOs are a useful signal source in phase locked loop circuits, function generators, and frequency synthesizers, and are ideal for test and measurement and signal conversion applications in transceiver circuits. VCOs generate their own output signal level and allow designers to adjust the tuning voltage, which varies the output signal oscillation frequency to get a desired signal level across a specific frequency band.

These new VCOs feature broad frequency bands ranging from 230 MHz to 5420 MHz, output power ranging from 0 dBm to +9 dBm, exceptional phase noise performance as low as -110 dBc/Hz at 10 KHz offset, and internal voltage regulation and reverse DC protection. The rugged IL-grade aluminum, compact coaxial package designs are ideal for test equipment and satellite communications and are designed to meet a series of environmental conditions for altitude, vibration, humidity and shock.







"Our new series of coaxial packaged Voltage Controlled Oscillators complement our existing VCO product portfolio by adding the ability to address broader frequency ranges many designers require. Furthermore, these new VOCs are ideal for prototype and proof of concept applications," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new broadband Voltage Controlled Oscillators (VCOs) are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

