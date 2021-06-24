[April 14, 2021] New Hires to Boost RegTech Provider Napier's Global Growth Activity

Fast growing RegTech company, Napier, which provides next-generation anti-money laundering (AML) solutions, has bolstered its senior management team with the appointments of new Global Human Resources Director, Lila Boyce, and EMEA Head of Sales, Roy Williamson. Napier, which works with financial organizations around the globe to provide an AI-enhanced platform for intelligent AML and trade compliance, doubled its annual revenue in 2020. As part of its continued global expansion, the RegTech disrupter is strengthening its internal teams, attracting the best talent from around the world. With more than 20 years' experience in human resources operations and strategy across North Ameria, EMEA and APAC, including roles at Houlihan Lokey, Australia Post, Burberry and News Corp (News - Alert) , Lila Boyce is a renowned HR professional. Lila is also an accomplished executive coach with degrees in both Psychology and Communications from Western Sydney University.



Roy Williamson comes to Napier as EMEA Head of Sales with more than 25 years' experience in financial services, specializing in financial crime and fraud, as well as cyber and enterprise risk management. Having held senior management roles across a number of financial services solution vendors, including BAE Applied Intelligence, Fiserv and FIS, Roy has a successful track record in leading customer partnerships with clients across EMEA, including retail and investment banks, asset managers, brokers, insurers, government bodies and corporates.

Julian Dixon, CEO of Napier, said: "Lila brings significant expertise in people strategy and organizational development, which is absolutely crucial to the continued expansion of our business. Roy, a proven enterprise sales leader, has enormous financial crime technology experience and will be instrumental in driving strategic customer relations and revenue growth." On her appointment, Lila said: "I am excited to be joining the Napier team and working across a global remit. As an organisation with an expanding international footprint I'm looking forward to continuing to strengthen an inclusive culture that has already received awards for Excellence in Wellbeing and Best Workplaces in Tech. Our industry plays on an international field, so this opens up tremendous opportunities for developing talent from around the world to join our network of offices and people." Roy added: "It's a pleasure to be joining Napier. I am looking forward to being a part of their great work in AML compliance, and leading the EMEA sales team in accelerating business value and success." View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005322/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]