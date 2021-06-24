[April 08, 2021] New Community and Certification Programs Extend Trifacta's Self-Service Commitment to Modern Data Workers

Trifacta, the Data Engineering Cloud company, today announced Trifacta Community, a new online hub of best practices, how-tos, discussions, and certification programs to support the company's commitment to self-service in accelerating data engineering and democratizing ETL for cloud data warehousing projects. To help drive success for its global customer base of over 10,000 companies, Trifacta created its new Community in response to customer requests for a forum where users can connect with each other, share knowledge, and attain product certifications. "We are excited to launch the Trifacta Community, which delivers on the promise of Trifacta's mantra of 'See for yourself, help yourself.'," said Trifacta CCO Paul Staelin. "The Trifacta Community is where users can exchange ideas, build on each other's innovations, and learn best practices, so they can become even more effective in their data engineering careers." Designed to be an elegant, single hub for all things Trifacta, the Community features: Enhanced Knowledge Base (News - Alert) : Users can browse a trove of use cases, how-tos, best practices, and other resources on a wide range of topics, such as ETL, data quality, and automation, to find answers effortlessly and help them become successful with Trifacta.

Users can browse a trove of use cases, how-tos, best practices, and other resources on a wide range of topics, such as ETL, data quality, and automation, to find answers effortlessly and help them become successful with Trifacta. Online Groups: These casual groups foster active user engagement, connecting users who are working on similar projects and facing similar challenges. Initially, there will be three groups: New to Trifacta, Trifacta Legends, and Wrangling Solutions.

These casual groups foster active user engagement, connecting users who are working on similar projects and facing similar challenges. Initially, there will be three groups: New to Trifacta, Trifacta Legends, and Wrangling Solutions. Discussion Forums: These forums are where users can ask questions and get help from Trifacta experts.

These forums are where users can ask questions and get help from Trifacta experts. Ideas Exchange: This area allows users to share ideas about product improvements with the Trifacta product team and gain insight into Trifacta's product roadmap.

This area allows users to share ideas about product improvements with the Trifacta product team and gain insight into Trifacta's product roadmap. Trifacta Academy: Users can register for all Trifacta training courses and certificaton programs from one convenient location. A new partnership with Credly provides free digital badges of Trifacta certifications for display in email signatures, resumes, and social media sites like LinkedIn (News - Alert) , Facebook, and Twitter.

Users can register for all Trifacta training courses and certificaton programs from one convenient location. A new partnership with Credly provides free digital badges of Trifacta certifications for display in email signatures, resumes, and social media sites like LinkedIn (News - Alert) , Facebook, and Twitter.



1:1 Help: Users can register for personalized coaching sessions with Wrangling experts from Trifacta's Professional Services organization. Learn best practices, ask targeted questions, or refine your latest design with 1:1 help from the industry's leading experts. "The Trifacta Community has been a great resource for our team to not only learn more about Trifacta, but also to learn from and interact with a diverse group of data analysts, engineers, and scientists from around the world," said Tablecloth.io CTO Kelly Abbott. "Data is extremely important to every business, and we all face problems we have to solve with it, so having a community to share ideas and solutions helps us all become better. We're excited to be a part of the Trifacta Community as it continues to grow."

The Trifacta Community is open and available to all registered Trifacta users. Visit the Trifacta Community now. To learn more about the trends and technology in data engineering, register now for the Wrangle Summit happening today and tomorrow-April 8th & 9th, 2021, the first conference dedicated exclusively to data engineering hosted by Trifacta and Google (News - Alert) Cloud. About Trifacta The Trifacta Data Engineering Cloud leverages decades of innovative research in human-computer interaction, scalable data management, and machine learning to make the process of preparing data and engineering data products faster and more intuitive. Around the globe, tens of thousands of users at more than 10,000 companies, including leading brands like Deutsche Boerse, Google, Kaiser Permanente, New York Life and PepsiCo, are unlocking the potential of their data with Trifacta's market-leading data engineering platform. Learn more at trifacta.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005289/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]