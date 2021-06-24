TMCnet News
New IQT Research Report: Quantum Processor Market Takes Off: A New Industry Born
NEW YORK, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to IQT Research’s latest report, “Quantum Processors: Roadmaps and Forecasts,” the quantum computing industry is giving birth to the equivalent of the modern semiconductor industry. Although currently quite small (IQT pegs the quantum processor industry at about $200 million in revenues in 2026), IQT Research believes that there will be massive opportunities for “quantum processors” as smaller quantum computers find their way into data centers and new types of quantum systems appear by the end of the decade. Quantum processors are the core chips around which quantum computers are created.
More details of this report can be found at: https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/product/quantum-processors-and-components-roadmaps-and-forecasts/
About the Report
“We believe that there will be plenty of room for important new start-ups in the quantum processor space,” says Lawrence Gasman president of IQT Research. But Gasman goes on to note that none of the technology platforms that now underpin quantum computing are close to being mature and each has strong pros and cons. The quantum processing platforms which are analyzed in this report include cold atom qubits, trapped ion qubits, photonic quantum computing, spin qubits in silicon, superconducting qubits, topological qubits and annealers. There is an expanding field of commercially available quantum processor technology platforms, reflecting the challenge of picking a winner at this early stage of development.
This report profiles the strategies of quantum processor manufacturers and includes a market forecast to 2026b as well as detailed technology assessment. Also included in the analysis are related cryo equipment and control circuitry for quantum processors. The firms profiled in this report include: AQT, Cold Quanta, D-Wave, Google, Honeywell, IBM, Intel, IonQ, IQM, Microsoft, Origin Quantum, Pasqal, PsiQuantum, Rigetti and Xanadu.
Also, those interested can request an excerpt from IQT Research’s Quantum Processors market report. This excerp includes all the forecast exhibits in the study (without the actual numbers), so that potential purchasers can understand better the extent and coverage of the forecasts in this report. In addition, the sample also includes an example of the analyst report that accompanies the forecast.
This report is intended for market planners and strategists at firms in the quantum technology, semiconductor and computer sectors. We also believe the report will make essential reading for investors and quantum specialists at research institutes and universities. The report consists of two parts. The first part is a written analysis of the current state and future evolution of quantum processors. The second part is in the form of an Excel spreadsheet with forecasts of sales revenue of quantum processors and related products.
