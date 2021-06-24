[April 07, 2021] New CSI and Collectus Integration Means Advanced Revit Standards in the Collectus Platform, Galvanized by CSI's Crosswalk

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With building information modeling (BIM) workflows increasingly dominating the design, estimating, construction and facility management processes, BIM professionals need easy and immediate access to libraries and organizing principles. To satisfy this need, CDV Systems (CDV) and The Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) have announced a product integration connecting CSI's widely-adopted construction industry organizing principles with cloud-based BIM libraries. CDV Systems and 26 Degrees Software created COLLECTUS, a remote BIM management product providing architecture, engineering, construction, and owner (AECO) firms and institutions a complete and fully functioning Autodesk® Revit® standards library accessible in the cloud. The integration of the Crosswalk® gated webservice into Collectus addresses a serious challenge for the AECO industry-- the lack of an automatic workflow to convert Revit asset parameter data from one set of CSI organizing principles to another. While architects and engineers (AE) typically create Revit files using MasterFormat® organizing principles to manage the classifications of assets in their models, contractors receiving an AE's models may prefer using UniFormat® organizing principles, and facility owners may prefer receiving their as-built Revit models using OmniClass® organizing principles. Thanks to the Collectus and Crosswalk integration, Collectus users will have access to a direct link to Crosswalk from within the Revit model. This feature automatically converts MasterFormat asset parameter data for all Revit system and type family assets into UniFormat and OmniClass parameter data. All 18,000+ family asset content in the Collectus Revit library are based on using Masterformat organizing principles. Collectus users can now update all family MasterFormat parameter data within their models to Uniformat and OmniClass parameter data with a single click. "We could not be more excited to work with CSI in this dynamic new way," says Cyril Verley, Founder and President of CDV Systems. "Using Crosswalk within Collectus, our clients can now deliver their Revit project models from design, to estimating, procurement, construction, compliance, to final as-builts without any time waisted converting classification data from one format to another. Since the connection is always live…." Click here to read more: https://www.cdvsystems.com/csi-collectus-integration







Hugh Seaton Cyril Verley, RA Head of Product, Founder & President Crosswalk by CSI CDV SYSTEMS, INC. 306847@email4pr.com 306847@email4pr.com

