[April 06, 2021] New rugged servers accelerate customer time to insight

ANDOVER, Mass., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced its next-generation rugged rackmount server product lineup featuring 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (formerly code-named Ice Lake). Mercury’s new RES XR7 line of high-performance, configurable servers deliver data center-level performance to accelerate applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), sensor fusion and communications. Optimized with the latest PCIe Gen4 processing, storage and networking technologies, the new servers reduce latency and maximize bandwidth, enabling customers to gain insights quickly and make rapid decisions with confidence.

“Artificial intelligence and other compute-hungry applications must process, store and move huge volumes of sensor data at 5G speeds for users to make time-sensitive mission-critical decisions,” said Scott Orton, vice president and general manager, Mercury Edge. “Our new RES XR7 rugged servers meet these computing demands while enabling customers to reduce deployment costs and improve application efficiency. Collaborating with industry leaders such as Intel enables us to take the latest commercial processing technologies and develop them into purpose-built, scalable rugged server platforms making them profoundly more accessible for evolving customer needs.” “The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors used in Mercury’s new RES XR7 rugged server line feature built-in acceleration for AI and crypto so customers can harness more data with less hassle,” said Greg Ernst, Intel vice president and general manager, US Sales. “The processors also include Intel software guard extensions (SGX) technology, which helps protect data and application code, making them ideal for Mercury’s aerospace and defense server solutions.” Mercury’s field-proven, high-performance RES XR7 rugged servers are fully configurable for each unique application and certified to multiple military and industrial standards. Innovative thermal and mechanical design features provide superior resilience to shock, vibration, dust, sand and temperature extremes, while the flexible architecture saves rack space to deliver unparalleled footprint performance. Additionally, server designs and development are protected by Mercury’s cybersecure IT infrastructure and are screened, assembled, manufactured and tested in AS9100-, AS5553-and ISO9001-certified facilities. Mercury is accelerating the process of bringing new technology to customers to meet their most-pressng high-tech needs. For more information, visit the company’s rugged server products page or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com.



Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com, or follow us on Twitter. Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to fiscal 2021 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2020. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

CONTACT

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems Inc.

+1 (978) 967-1366 | robert.mcgrail@mrcy.com Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c51313ec-033b-4cfd-a5af-28a47a9f3822



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]