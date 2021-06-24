[April 06, 2021] New NEXTGEN TV Marketing Campaign Hits a Home Run With Consumers

New NEXTGEN TV advertising, with a debut introduction in late 2020 on local television stations, is resonating strongly with consumers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005327/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) The marketing campaign began in November 2020 and ran through the holiday season in six U.S. TV Designated Market Areas, with local TV stations airing spots declaring that "the future of television has arrived." The campaign used high tech ads created by Hothouse in Atlanta, which not only grabbed viewer attention but sent many to explore more information on WatchNextGenTV.com. Recent research conducted by Magid in conjunction with the Pearl TV business group tested the new marketing camaign on the service delivering live, over-the-air TV.



The research found: 1 in 4 of respondents were aware of a new service called NEXTGEN TV;

73% of respondents reacted positively to the TV spots with virtually no negative reaction;

60% of the consumers who viewed the ads responded that they are likely to purchase a TV that has NEXTGEN TV technology within the next year. "The six market campaign, which focused on cities with a strong mix of NEXTGEN TV stations, reached viewers with a sustained effort over the holiday season. Stations contributed time to air more than 8,000 commercials to this multi-million dollar campaign. This effort reveals not only the value of NEXTGEN TV, but the differentiation that consumers perceive. In particular, consumers find the upgradability of the technology and new audio functionality to be very attractive. The Dolby Audio System with immersive movie theater quality sound and Voice + dialogue enhancement for consistent volume from channel to channel along with the interactive possibilities of NEXTGEN TV were key drivers for these consumers," said Pearl TV Managing Director Anne Schelle.

Covid-19 also impacted the rise of internet-connected TV in the past year, broadening its appeal to viewers. "As consumers are spending more time than ever on their connected TV, their desire for more options and interactive content has grown," said Katie Larson, Vice President of Brand Strategy & Innovation, Magid. "NEXTGEN TV's key features align well with this shift in consumer viewing habits." The research showed these elements stand out as strong differentiators for NEXTGEN TV: Voice + dialogue enhancement for intelligibility and clarity that lets you hear every voice clearly;

Consistent volume from channel to channel;

Upgradable as new services are rolled out over time;

Interactive content that lets viewers get the most out of news, sports and events. About Magid Magid is a consumer-centered business strategy company delivering courageous thinking that shapes better experiences, products and services. Since 1957, thousands of local and global brands in over 40 countries have engaged the firm for bold ideas that have helped achieve innovation and success. The Magid team is passionately curious and driven by the pursuit of improving human experiences with every engagement. About Pearl TV Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities, including innovative ways of promoting local broadcast TV content and developing digital media platforms for the broadcast industry. Its membership, comprising more than 750 network-affiliated TV stations, consists of nine of the largest broadcast companies in America including: Cox (News - Alert) Media Group; the E.W. Scripps Company; Graham Media Group; Grey Television; Hearst Television Inc.; Meredith Local Media Group; Nexstar Media Group, Inc.; Sinclair Broadcast Group; and TEGNA, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005327/en/

