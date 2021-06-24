TMCnet News
New Bitdefender Report Reveals Top Global Cyberthreats
New Report Outlines How Ransomware, Malicious Spam, Mobile Malware and Other Threats to Consumers Evolved During the COVID-19 Pandemic
BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting hundreds of millions of endpoints and systems worldwide, today released the 2020 Consumer Threat Landscape Report, revealing top cybersecurity threats, frequency of threats and cybercrime trends of 2020.
"Our 2020 findings depict consumers under constant assault from cybercriminals looking to capitalize on fear and societal uncertainty accompanying the global pandemic," said Bogdan Botezatu, director of threat research and reporting at Bitdefender. "Cybercriminals will stop at nothing to use outlier events and human empathy to line their pockets. As the pandemic continues we are constantly seeing attacks evolve through malware delivery mechanisms, inventive social engineering and new exploits."
The report is based on the analysis of quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year data derived from Bitdefender's Global Protective Network (GPN) that performs billions of queries per day on millions of endpoints and uses advanced algorithms to identify various threats and attack patterns.
Key findings from the 2020 Consumer Threat Landscape Report include:
The report further breaks down these findings and several others by country including Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy Netherlands, Romania, Spain, Sweden, United States and United Kingdom and key region-specific events such as the 2020 United States presidential election.
To download a complimentary copy of the Bitdefender 2020 Consumer Threat Landscape Report, visit https://www.bitdefender.com/files/News/CaseStudies/study/395/Bitdefender-2020-Consumer-Threat-Landscape-Report.pdf.
