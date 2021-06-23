[March 31, 2021] New Edition of NSTA's Uncovering Student Ideas Book Includes Probes in English and Spanish, Plus Other Updates

The second edition of Uncovering Student Ideas in Science, Volume 2 adds several updates to the features that make the bestselling Uncovering Student Ideas series so popular with teachers. In this new NSTA Press edition, the 25 probes-short, easy-to-use formative assessments-appear in both English and Spanish. In addition, each probe links to related disciplinary core ideas from A Framework for K-12 Science Education and the Next Generation Science Standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005694/en/ Like the other books in the Uncovering Student Ideas series, this book is designed to pinpoint what students know (or think they know) about core science concepts so teachrs can adjust their lessons accordingly. The detailed Teacher Notes explain science content and present developmental considerations. This update also includes current research summaries, revised instructional suggestions, and new NSTA resources.



Organized into three sections, Volume 2 covers physical science, life science, and Earth and space science for grades 3-12. Each section includes a matrix of key concepts and the suggested grade level for each probe. Teachers can use the reproducible pages to uncover students' thinking about everything from characteristic properties of matter to habitat change to objects in the sky. Browse sample pages of this title for free at the NSTA Bookstore website.

For additional information or to purchase a copy of Uncovering Student Ideas in Science, Volume 2, Second Edition: 25 More Formative Assessment Probes and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Bookstore. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 200-page book is priced at $33.55 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $26.84. (Stock # PB193X2E2; ISBN #978-1-68140-832-3) About NSTA Founded in 1944, the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) is the largest organization in the world dedicated to promoting excellence and innovation in science teaching and learning for all. A vibrant community of 40,000 science educators and professionals, NSTA is committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning. NSTA offers high quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career. For new and experienced teachers alike, the NSTA community offers the opportunity to network with like-minded peers at the national level, connect with mentors and leading researchers, and learn from the best in the field. NSTA Press® produces several new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210331005694/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]