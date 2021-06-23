TMCnet News
New Webinar Series Provides Expert Advice for Engaging Middle School Students in Math
NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To support middle school math educators with their ongoing instruction, Curriculum Associates is launching a new, nine-part webinar series called Math in the Middle: A Plan to Engage and Motivate Middle School Students. The complimentary series, which kicks off on April 6 and runs until May 4, will provide both teachers and coaches with fresh ideas and practical ways to engage students, increase their motivation, and develop independent mathematical thinkers.
"Teaching is both an art and a science, especially when it comes to teaching middle school math," said Elizabeth Peyser, National Director of Content and Implementation at Curriculum Associates—and one of the featured webinar presenters. "During this formative time in students' lives, it is so important for educators to connect and engage with students during the learning process, while helping them build critical math skills. The upcoming webinars will provide educators with new and impactful strategies they can immediately put into action to help their students succeed."
The Math in the Middle series includes:
All webinars will be held at 3 p.m. ET and last for 45 minutes.
To learn more and register for the upcoming webinars, visit Cvent.Me/8wdYGG.
