New ScanMaster Controller Release Introduces Enhanced Application-Based Features

Cambridge Technology, a business unit of Novanta Corporation ("Novanta"), announces the new release of version 3.1 of ScanMaster Controller (SMC) and ScanMaster Designer (SMD) featuring application-specific features and optimized laser scanning control.

This release features:

Scan time estimation feature for laser scanning processes enable smart build time estimation and maximize the machine utilization rate.

3D wrapping and tracing for marking on curve surfaces eliminate complex process setup and deliver high quality 3D marking.

Skywriting aids at executing shapes and text at consistent marking speed, delivering uniform distribution of laser energy to achieve quality processing results.

Single controller to support galvanometer and polygon scan heads enabling single technology solution

These application-based features will enhance laser scanning control using ScanMaster and help deliver more precise and enhanced results. For more informationabout ScanMaster Controller and ScanMaster Designer, visit www.cambridgetechnology.com.







About Cambridge Technology

Cambridge Technology, a business unit of Novanta, offers a broad range of analog, digital, and hybrid laser beam steering solutions, partnering with customers to enable maximum performance in fully integrated systems. For more information, visit www.cambridgetechnology.com.

About Novanta

Novanta is a trusted technology partner to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets, with deep proprietary expertise in photonics, vision and precision motion technologies. For more information, visit www.novanta.com.

