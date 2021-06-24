TMCnet News
New ScanMaster Controller Release Introduces Enhanced Application-Based Features
Cambridge Technology, a business unit of Novanta Corporation ("Novanta"), announces the new release of version 3.1 of ScanMaster Controller (SMC) and ScanMaster Designer (SMD) featuring application-specific features and optimized laser scanning control.
This release features:
These application-based features will enhance laser scanning control using ScanMaster and help deliver more precise and enhanced results. For more informationabout ScanMaster Controller and ScanMaster Designer, visit www.cambridgetechnology.com.
About Cambridge Technology
Cambridge Technology, a business unit of Novanta, offers a broad range of analog, digital, and hybrid laser beam steering solutions, partnering with customers to enable maximum performance in fully integrated systems. For more information, visit www.cambridgetechnology.com.
About Novanta
Novanta is a trusted technology partner to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets, with deep proprietary expertise in photonics, vision and precision motion technologies. For more information, visit www.novanta.com.
