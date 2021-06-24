[March 03, 2021] New Net Technologies (NNT) Offers Solution to Secure Operational Technology Systems

NAPLES, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Net Technologies (NNT), a leader in cybersecurity and compliance software, today announced a new feature set to their flagship product, Change Tracker Gen7 R2, to help secure all forms of Operational Technology (OT) to include Industrial Control Systems (ICS), Cyber Physical Solutions, and intelligent IoT devices. Individual OT systems are routinely designed to operate a specific set of functions, whether that is to help regulate HVAC in a biomedical research lab or the operational functions of an industrial production system. These systems, along with IT, keep automotive factories, electrical power plants, and pharmaceutical production lines running. From a high level, there are two major threat vectors that exist for OT systems – vulnerabilities and unauthorized changes. By ensuring that these systems remain in a known, secure, and compliant state at all times, organizations should be confident in their ability to keep these key systems continuously secured. To tackle these issues, NNT's Change Tracker Gen7 R2 launched a suite of features that helps organizations eliminate known vulnerabilities and maintain a safe state of operations within ICS and cyber-physical systems where all changes are verified. Exploitable exposures like unwanted, 'bad' changes are detected in real-time and identified vulnerabilities are put to remediation. This update will ensure the secure configuration and operation of Industrial Control Systems and will forensically analyze all activity, highlighting any unauthorized, or potentially dangerous behaviors, which may represent a breach or compromise. The NERC CIP 010 process of developing, verifying, and updating a baseline configuration for software and network-accessible ports has been embedded into an all-new user experience (UX). This will be especially useful for anyone involved in proving their infrastructure security measures to a NERCCIP or IEC 62443 Auditor.



"Nation-state attacks and breaches against critical infrastructure are, unfortunately, the new normal," said Dirk Schrader, Global Vice President of Security Research, NNT. "The constant security of Operational Technology systems has a real-world effect on people's everyday lives, and with that, there is a non-negotiable responsibility to ensure these systems are secure. Look at the recent breach of Oldsmar, Florida's water supply being compromised or the cyber campaign against India's power sector. Though unsuccessful, the potential outcome could have been deadly. Real-time change analysis is quite simply the only way to protect these systems, which are widely varied in profile and function, making them difficult to patch." NNT's customers are now in a position to control vulnerabilities and changes within their interconnected digitalized business operations, no longer being trapped in security silos for IT and OT. The platform displays changes in a single, holistic view along with critical information about the validity of the change, enabling operational peace of mind, and providing continuous compliance as an outcome of secure operations, not as an individual task. NNT's ease of use, low cost of deployment, and infinite scalability are massive advantages to this market, and their ability to distinguish noise from critical events is unparalleled.

