New xMatters Feature Advancements Power a Data-Driven DevOps Approach to Automated Incident Response

xMatters (www.xmatters.com), developer of the leading digital service availability platform that prevents technical issues from becoming business problems, today announced new feature advancements designed to facilitate a data-driven DevOps approach to incident resolution. DevOps, SRE and operations teams can now easily create collaboration channels directly from the xMatters Incident Console, using Slack, Microsoft (News - Alert) Teams and Zoom. New pre-built automation steps further streamline the incident resolution process so managers can quickly add notes and assign severity or priority levels to an incident. Because visibility into incident response processes is a key aspect of continuous improvement, xMatters also added the ability to monitor incident volume and severity over different time periods, and enhanced its Post-Incident Report with export capabilities to share insights with cross-functional stakeholders and guide blameless postmortems for continuous improvement. "Competitive companies don't want to simply reduce incidents and keep their services running, they want to do so while simultaneously releasing exciting products that customers will love. Traditionally, this has been a hard balance to strike-the faster and more innovative teams try to be, the more likely they are to break existing services or overlook factors that impact the customer experience in production," said Doug Peete, chief product officer at xMatters. "Without the proper tools to support their desired velocity, development and operations teams are hamstrung dealing with technical issues that divert time and resources from core product initiatives. We're excited to launch new xMatters features that automate and simplify the toolchains our customers use to manage the growing network of microservices underpinning every modern business, while empowering effective cross-team communication and collaboration." According to the xMatters research report Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transformation, nearly a quarter of technical professionals said that siloed functions hindering collaboration are a critical operations challenge. The latest updates to the xMatters platform facilitate seamless collaboration for ongoing incidents, drive continuous improvement and automate processes to power an adaptive approach to incident resolution: Facilitate seamless cllaboration for ongoing incidents. Service teams can add collaboration channels like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Zoom conferences to an existing incident directly from the Incident Console. When a Slack or Teams channel is added, the specified name and description, plus a link to the channel will be visible to everyone working on the incident. These channels can be used to share up-to-date incident details for closer collaboration to resolve issues quickly and minimize the severity of the impact. This is also an easy way for incident resolvers to bring their favorite tools into the incident resolution process.

Sign up for a free trial About xMatters xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve technology incidents. xMatters industry-leading Digital Service Availability platform prevents technical issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, agile SREs and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive incident response, automation and management service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly fragmented technology environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the primary incident response and management platform trusted by leading global companies and innovative challengers including BMC Software, Credit Suisse, Danske Bank, DXC technology, Experian, NVIDIA (News - Alert) , ViaSat and Vodafone. xMatters is headquartered in San Ramon, California and has offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xMatters.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005315/en/

