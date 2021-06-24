TMCnet News
New Era In Yearbooking Begins As Canva & Herff Jones Ink Exclusive, Multi-Year Collaboration
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones, the achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, and Canva, the world's fastest growing online design platform, today announced that they have entered into an exclusive, multi-year partnership that will bring unprecedented collaboration, creativity and customizable resources to Herff Jones' core yearbook product. Canva's software will seamlessly integrate with Herff Jones' yearbook creation program, eDesign, beginning with school year 2022.
"Herff Jones' reputation of excellence in the yearbook market enters a new era with the addition of Canva's simple drag-and-drop interface and their powerful image editing capabilities along with access to their vast collection of created content – including illustrations, backgrounds, infographics and more," said Herff Jones President Steve Down.
"For our yearbook customers, this collaboration – a meeting at the crossroads of tradition and modernity – will offer the flexibility and the simplicity of transitioning their designs from the platform to print with ease and quality as they capture the essence of the year's student experience in their books. More generally, our partnership with Canva – with their more than 30 million monthly active users in 190 countries and 7 million in the K-12 space already – strongly affirms that Herff Jones' commitment to innovation and serving our customers is as strong as ever."
Aaron ay, Global Partnership Lead at Canva, added, "In partnering with Herff Jones, Canva is aligning with the most trusted name in capturing and celebrating student milestones in North America. Yearbook is a powerful storytelling medium, capturing the history of one year to be shared for generations, and it is often in yearbook where many designers begin their journey. We are excited about the opportunity to bring even more value to K-12 schools through this collaboration, fueling our passion for making design accessible for all, while also inspiring creativity and teamwork."
Existing Herff Jones customers should work with their local sales office to learn more about the advantages of this partnership. More information can also be found online via herff.ly/canva.
