New Study From FutureLearn Reveals the COVID-19 Pandemic and Social Issues Have Fundamentally Changed the Global Learning Landscape - and the American Dream

FutureLearn, a leading global online learning platform, today unveiled its The Future of Learning Report developed with YouGov, a market research and data analytics firm. Measuring the future of learning worldwide, it features commentary from experts and insights from three global markets - U.S., UK and Australia. The report spotlights America's changing attitudes towards learning and the educational landscape impacted by COVID-19 and social issues like the Black Lives Matter movement. The survey reveals: 10 Global Trends Over The Next Decade Including: Women believing that education has the power to make the world a better place

Inclusivity and accessibility is being addressed

The younger generation is accelerating change with online learning increasing

"Jobs for life" are rapidly on the decline Four Themes Were Explored: Women and learning Generational distinctions Access, inclusion and self-education Personal and professional development Key Takeaways: The pandemic has impacted careers across the globe forcing people out of jobs and re-evaluating careers, increasing online learning

49% of the global population think online learning creates better access for disabled people

38% of women believe education is key to improving human rights

Millennials (22%) and Generation Zs (37%) turn to social media to educate on societal and political issues

Younger generations are driving online learning; 21% strongly agree it provides similar benefits to traditional education PERSONAL & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT The core benefit to online learning is being able to learn with people who you wouldn't normally be in a class with and "the ability to share experiences, the ability to connect with others is amazing," said Patricia Davidson, Dean of Johns Hopkins School of Nursing

Johns Hopkins School of Nursing In the next five years, 40% of Americans will learn online

20% of Americans would prefer to work in a different industry altogether by 2030 "Online learning grew in popularity during the pandemic and will continue as technology advances (like virtual reality) and as access becomes universal - especially given world issues that people want to know more about - climate, inclusivity and diversity," said FutureLearn's Director of Learning Matt Jenner. In Addition, Americans Believe Online Education will have the Power to: Develop technologies that create sustainable communities (51%)

Increase innovation in medicine (48%)

Make the world a more diverse, culturally acceptig place and lessen violence (42%)

Create opportunity to try different industries (41%)

End educational inequality (36%)



Americans Believe Education will be: Delivered digitally (49%)

More accessible globally (44%) and to people with disabilities (49%)

More inclusive in teaching methods (42%)

Empowering people to solve issues of human rights, climate, sustainability and equality (37%) Over the next five years, many Americans said they'd like to develop knowledge to expand hobbies, increase confidence and have a positive impact on their community when it comes to:

Mental health (33%)

Physical health (32%)

Personal finance (29%)

Being a conscientious citizen (28%)

Human rights (21%) By the end of 2021, 31% of Americans say they'd pursue online learning to develop their passions to change their current career: 25% would spend personal time and money to learn additional skills

Yet when it comes to setting up a new business, 32% believe they don't have the skills and 55% don't have the finances

Conversely, 49% feel online learning can help teach new technologies, 40% feel it can increase global networking, and 35% feel it can develop management skills INCLUSION AND ACCESS With nearly half of people globally (49%) believing online learning will be more accessible for people with disabilities, introverts are welcoming it according to 48% of those surveyed, as it enables people to feel more confident and learn subjects traditionally limited to the linear educational path. Diana Laurillard, Professor of Learning with Digital Technology at UCL said, "We have to make sure that digital innovation and acceleration does not widen this disparity." Dr Rachid Hourizi, Director at the Institute of Coding adds, "There are some people for whom online education is exactly the right path, and without it they wouldn't have the opportunity they currently do. It's perfectly possible to design brilliantly useful online education, but it's equally possible to create a new set of exclusions if we design online education poorly." Interestingly, 37% of Americans agree online learning can provide similar benefits to formal, on-campus education with 25% likely to take an online course within the next five years to grow their skills to get ahead in their careers. Moreover, 32% of Americans believe online learning can allow for greater inclusion in education. Americans surveyed said they see the following as a benefit to take an online course because: It allows people to learn at their own pace (55%)

It is financially accessible (42%)

Offers privacy that enables people to feel more confident to learn subjects they wouldn't usually feel comfortable taking (41%)

Provides high quality education to people physically constrained (42%)

Physically accessible (39%) and allows people to learn at one's own pace (55%)

Enables people to learn more targeted skills (42%) and learn new skills needed to achieve personal goals (39%) WOMEN: THE IMPACT OF ONLINE EDUCATION In the U.S., women are more likely to agree online learning allows for: Greater opportunity to try different industries (46% versus men at 36%)

Making the world a more diverse, culturally accepting place (39% versus men at 35%)

