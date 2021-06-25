TMCnet News
New 2020 Prices Added to Kovels' Online Price Guide!
CLEVELAND, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kovels' online price guide has just gotten even bigger and better! Thousands of new prices and photos of antiques and collectibles have been added to Kovels' already comprehensive price guide. Collectors will find prices of furniture from the 1950s to 2000, toys, pottery, all kinds of glass, clothing, purses and more. Category descriptions include information on makers and dates to help readers identify market trends and accurately price collectibles, making collecting more fun and profitable!
Need a guide for buying and selling, appraising, or settling an inheritance? Kovels' prices are current, from sales at shops, shows, flea markets, auctions, and online, all checked for accuracy by Kovels' experts using their own AccuValue™ system.
The Kovels.com search capabilities make finding prices easy. Collectors can search three different ways:
About Kovels
Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird's-eye view of the market with news, information and over 1 million prices. Readers will find auction reports, readers' questions with answers, a marks dictionary, and identification guides covering antiques and collectibles from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles Newsletter with 46 years of archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels' free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.
