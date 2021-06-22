[February 18, 2021] New TeamSuccess Customer Success Solution Focuses on Increasing Revenue

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With increasing revenue as its primary focus, TeamSuccess boldly repositions the role of B2B customer success software in the industry, announces TeamSupport, the award-winning B2B customer support software solution, of its groundbreaking new customer success product, now available. "This is the first solution to fully realize the revenue potential of customer success." TeamSupport CEO Pete Khanna introduces the product, saying, "Through proactive features that improve your existing customer relationships, this is the first solution to fully realize the revenue potential of customer success." Industry research suggests that the shift to subscription-based services fundamentally changes the financial relationship with customers to pay-as-you-go from pay-upfront-to-own products. For revenue to continue to flow, customers must continue to use the products. Khanna goes on, "It is no longer sufficient to only satisfy customers. Support and Success must work hand in hand to deliver positive customer experiences that help sustain existing relationships. All resulting in increase product adoption and use, decreased churn, and ultimately a positive impact on annual recurring revenue and lifetime value of the customer."



Industry research organizations like the Customer Success Association call it Value Management functionality which states that the mission of customer success is to increase sustainable proven value for both the customers and the company. Being able to monitor the return on investment (ROI) for the customer is therefore a vital capability. Value Management functionality should also include:

Deep churn analysis and reporting,

Tracking and reporting on up-sell and cross-sell potentials and actuals, and

Analysis of sales pricing, commitments and deal quality. TeamSuccess is the second new product innovation released by TeamSupport in recent months. TeamInsights, made available December 2020, is the company's new customizable reporting and analytics dashboard. More information can be found at TeamSuccess.com. About TeamSupport

TeamSupport is an award-winning customer support software company built specifically for the unique needs of B2B (business-to-business) companies. Created by industry experts, the company has built the single source B2B solution from customer support to success. With an emphasis on streamlined collaboration among teams and built around the entire B2B customer, rather than focused on each individual contact or ticket, TeamSupport stands alone as a mission-critical support and success cloud-based software solution created for B2B businesses who need to help other businesses address and resolve customer support issues and enable success. The TeamSupport suite of solutions includes TeamInsights, a customizable reporting and analytics dashboard and TeamSuccess, the first solution to fully realize the revenue potential of customer success. TeamSupport is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at TeamSupport.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-teamsuccess-customer-success-solution-focuses-on-increasing-revenue-301230723.html SOURCE TeamSupport, LLC.

