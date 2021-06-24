TMCnet News
New Acosta COVID-19 Report Reveals 75% of Shoppers Plan to Stick to at Least Some of Their New Habits Post-COVID
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, an integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, today released findings from its most recent COVID-19 shopper insights study. The research found that while the pandemic concern level is finally on the decline, shoppers acknowledge it will be a long time before things return to normal. Shopping and eating behaviors dramatically changed last year, and many shoppers plan to continue those new habits post-COVID-19.
"With vaccines rolling out, our latest shopper research shows COVID-19 concern levels may finally be waning, with current concern at 7.5 out of 10 — the lowest level reported since early March 2020. Even still, consumers realize there is a long road ahead. Thirty-five percent of shoppers think 'normal' is more than a year away," said Colin Stewart, Executive Vice President, Business Intelligence at Acosta. "What's more, many behaviors developed during the pandemic will be here to stay. Post-COVID-19, 75% of consumers plan to stick with at least some of their new habits."
Grocery Shopping During the COVID-19 Pandemic provides insights on the evoluion of consumer behavior and outlook amid the pandemic, including:
Shopping and Eating Behavior Changes Caused by the Pandemic
Post-Pandemic Shopping Outlook
Acosta's research was gathered via online surveys using the company's proprietary shopper community between December 30, 2020 and January 4, 2021. Acosta also released a 10-part COVID-19 shopper insights series in 2020, covering the evolution of consumer behavior and outlook amid the pandemic.
