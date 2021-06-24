TMCnet News
New Consent Management in WSO2 Open Healthcare Solution Simplifies Compliance with US Mandates for Giving Patients Control Over Their Data
Mountain View, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare organizations collect and share individually identifiable patient healthcare information every day. In 2021, United States regulators are requiring that these enterprises not only protect this data but also put the power of consent into the hands of patients through the use of Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) APIs. WSO2 is addressing this challenge today with the launch of new Consent Management functionality in WSO2 Open Healthcare.
WSO2’s Consent Management is a trusted, flexible, out-of-the-box solution and portal for gaining consent in a manner consistent with current regulatory requirements—enabling organizations to quickly meet FHIR compliance standards. Available with the latest release of WSO2 Open Healthcare, the comprehensive functionality provides an ongoing process for provisioning, requesting, collecting, enforcing and logging activity related to patient or member data acquisition and management during the lifetime of the relationship.
Now with WSO2’s Consent Management functionality:
In support of the introduction, WSO2 will conduct a webinar that examines the ONC and CMS consent management requirements US healthcare organizations need to meet in 2021 and how WSO2 Open Healthcare with Consent Management can help to fast track their efforts. The session will be held February 24, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. GMT. To learn more, visit https://wso2.com/library/webinars/consent-management-for-fhir.
“The pandemic has served to accelerate the move toward digitally-enabled health and wellness services among healthcare organizations and consumers, alike. In this context, failure to give patients control over access to their data is a costly mistake, both in terms of potential fines and lost customers,” said WSO2 Vice President of Solutions Architecture Mifan Careem. “With the new FHIR-compliant Consent Management functionality in our WSO2 Open Healthcare solution, we’re lowering the technology barriers to managing consent. Now healthcare organizations can streamline their compliance in 2021 and focus on the digital innovation that will fuel their future growth.”
Cutting the Complexity from Consent Management
WSO2’s Consent Management feature captures a record of healthcare patients and healthcare insurance members policy choices, which permits or denies identified recipient(s) or applications access to individually identifiable health information (IIHI) and personally identifiable information (PII), for specific consent purposes and periods of time. Using the functionality, an organization’s administrators can define any custom consent purpose that can be used on FHIR resources suited to their business objectives. Additionally, since the Consent Management feature is built on top of WSO2’s customer identity and access management (CIAM) platform, healthcare organizations can use the same platform to build out a CIAM strategy for their digital healthcare stakeholders.
The Consent Management functionality in WSO2 Open Healthcare incorporates four key functions:
Leveraging years of healthcare industry implementation expertise, WSO2 Open Healthcare featuring Consent Management is built on WSO2’s market-leading API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM) platforms.
