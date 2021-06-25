[February 10, 2021] New Electric Vehicle Chargers Coming to Brock University

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the Government of Canada remains committed to building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $235,000 investment to install 20 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at Brock University in the Niagara region. This investment will encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles by providing Ontarians with more options to charge their vehicles where they live, work and play. Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which is supporting the government's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be zero-emission vehicles by 2040. The government has provided over $600 million to help make EVs more affordable and infrastructure more readily available. This includes support for the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers, as well as charging in more localized areas, such as retail stores, apartment buildings, on-street and workplaces, natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres. The infrastructure resulting from these investments will ensure that people can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. It will also support the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies as well as the development of enabling codes and standards. To make these vehicles more affordable, the government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them. These investments will be complemented by commitments included in the recent Fall Economic Statement, which proposes to further accelerate zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) uptake by providing an additional $150 million over three years, starting in 2021–22, for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million in funding for vehicle purchase incentives that will make ZEVs more affordable for Canadians. The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good jobs, advance Canada's green future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.



Quotes "Canadians want greener options to get to where they need to go. We're giving it to them. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources "Investments in green infrastructure help Ontarians make greener choices, improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are proud to support Brock University's efforts to provide students, employees and residents with more transportation options." Chris Bittle

Member of Parliament, St. Catharines "Investing in EV charging stations at Brock University is one way of achieving net zero by 2050. This investment will offer confidence in greener choices and opportunities — including a greener economy and a more sustainable future for students, residents and travellers." Vance Badawey

Member of Parliament, Niagara Centre

"The additional EV charging infrastructure at the main Brock campus will contribute to our Strategic Plan goal of enhancing the life and vitality of our local region and beyond. Since the Brock campus is open to the Niagara community, the investment also supports the adoption of EVs in the Niagara region through the reduction of carbon emissions." Scott Johnstone

Senior Associate Vice-President, Infrastructure and Operations, Brock University "As more and more consumers feel comfortable purchasing EVs due to the accessibility of charging stations, fewer CO 2 emissions will be emitted into the air. This project helps Brock remain committed to stewardship and will have positive impacts on environmental resources to ensure a sustainable future for the community." Ed Wall

