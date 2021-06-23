TMCnet News
New ZetaFrame™ Cabinet from Chatsworth Products Combines Innovative Features to Deploy Infrastructure, Faster and Efficiently
AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products (CPI) is pleased to introduce ZetaFrame™ Cabinet, a highly engineered data center cabinet solution that delivers quick turn built-to-order configurability, industry-leading load capacity and scalability, suited for a wide variety of infrastructure applications.
Understanding the growing market demand for rapid deployment and reliable support, CPI combined its 30 years of data center infrastructure expertise into a single cabinet platform to simplify selection and ordering while providing innovative features and capabilities that will set a new benchmark in the industry.
"The introduction of ZetaFrame is the culmination of CPI's 30-year history delivering highly engineered cabinet platforms that provide broad customization capabilities in a rapid build-to-order manufacturing model, which in turn optimizes our customers' IT infrastructure deployments," says Ted Behrens, Executive Vice President of Global Engineering, Product Management & Marketing.
The new ZetaFrame Cabinet from CPI provides an unprecedented level of configurability and customization. Power, electronic access control and cable management accessories are all factory-installed, so cabinets arrive at a customer's facility ready to be populated and deployed.
Features and benefits of ZetaFrame Cabinet include:
ZetaFrame Cabinet maintains the same footprint as existing CPI cabinets, including GF-Series GlobalFrame® Gen 2 Cabinet System, F-Series TeraFrame® Gen 3 Cabinet and F-Series TeraFame® HD Cabinet, but delivers a significant increase in capacity and efficiency.
See how the ZetaFrame Cabinet provides unmatched innovation for your infrastructure application here.
About Chatsworth Products
CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (chatsworth.com/gov).
