New IQT Research Report: Quantum Random Number Generators will become a $7.2 Billion Market by 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The quantum random generator (QRNG) market will reach $ 7.2 Billion by 2026 according to IQT Research’s latest report, Quantum Random Number Generators: A Ten-year Market Assessment. This report profiles the strategies of 13 QRNG vendors and includes a detailed ten-year market forecast. The firms profiled include: Bosch, Cambridge Quantum Computing, Crypta Labs, Defense Research and Development Organization, ID Quantique, InfiniQuant, KETS, ORNL, Quantum Dice, QuintessanceLabs, Quantum Numbers, Quside, and Toshiba Europe.
More details of this report can be found at: https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/product/quantum-random-number-generators-a-ten-year-market-assessment/
Also, at this URL those interested can request an excerpt from IQT Research’s QRNG market report. This excerpt includes all the forecast exhibits in the study (without the actual numbers), so that potential purchasers can understand better the extent and coverage of the forecasts in this report. In addition, the sample also includes an example of the analyst report that accompanies the forecast.
About the Report
The advent of QRNGs also provides an entry strategy for many firms into the quantum technology space. But while the QRNG market is relatively easy to enter, this creates the issue of how QRNG firms can best distinguish their offerings in the marketplace. QRNG positioning is currently being achieved through differing form factors. throughputs, chip sizes, pricing, certifiability and standards, health checks, marketing focus and more.
The report includes a quantitative ten-year forecast for QRNGs, with breakouts by form factor (chips, extension cards and standalone devices), as well as application (sartphones, IoT, finance, telecommunications, government and military, data centers, gambling, and R&D. Forecasts are provided in volume and value terms. The report also profiles 13 firms currently producing QRNGs, setting out their products, market strategies, markets targeted, financing, etc.
This report is intended for market planners and strategists at firms in the quantum technology, cybersecurity, gaming, and data communications sectors. We also believe the report will make essential reading for investors and quantum specialists at research institutes and universities. The report consists of two parts. The first part is a written analysis of the current state and future evolution of QRNGs. The second part is in the form of an Excel spreadsheet with forecasts of shipments and sales revenue of QRNGs.
From the report:
About Inside Quantum Technology
IQT Research is the first industry analyst firm to be entirely dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector.
