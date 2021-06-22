[January 21, 2021] New Industrial Smart Sensors Market Research during 2021-2025|COVID-19 Impacts and Recovery Analysis|Technavio

The new industrial smart sensors market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005572/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Smart Sensors Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire) Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the industrial smart sensors market. Get FREE report sample within MINUTES "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing demand for wearable technology," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the industrial smart sensors market size to grow by USD 8.05 billion during the period 2021-2025. Industrial Smart Sensors Market Segment Highlights for 2020 The industrial smart sensors market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 7.21%.

Based on the end-user, process industries saw maximum growth in 2020. Factors such as growing demand for wearable technology drives the growth of the market segment.

The growth of the market segment will be significant during the forecast period. Regional Analysis 45% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for industrial smart sensors in APAC.



Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

The industrial smart sensors market is segmented by end-user (Process industries and Discrete industries) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Eaton Corporation Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors (News - Alert) NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., SICK AG, STMicroelectronics NV, TDK Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.

