New Research Reveals Why 60% of Companies Struggle to Maintain and Improve Their Salesforce Environment
DENVER, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, a leading provider of Salesforce implementation and ongoing managed services, today announced the publication of a new research report, "Salesforce Customer Success: Roadblocks and Recommendations." The research indicates that while most companies plan to expand their Salesforce environment in 2021, companies are challenged by the enormity of the Salesforce ecosystem and securing the talent needed to achieve their platform objectives.
Spinnaker Support sponsored research through Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC), a third-party technology research and advisory firm, to identify and survey dedicated Salesforce decision-makers and professionals. The project goal was to determine how effective Salesforce customers are at updating and optimizing their Salesforce systems, especially during the global pandemic.
The results of this new research provide compelling evidence that companies often need external help and additional expertise to maximize their Salesforce investment. This study also identifies Salesforce best practices and recommendations.
The research found that companies:
The results above, plus additional insights, are available for download from the Spinnaker Support web site.
About Spinnaker Support
Spinnaker Support is a global provider of on-premise and cloud-based enterprise software support services. Mid-size to Fortune 100 global enterprises and public sector organizations that run Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce software turn to us for third-party support, managed services, and consulting services. We have earned the trust and loyalty of over 1,200 organizations located in 104 countries.
As a Salesforce Partner, Spinnaker Support offers managed services to help organizations sustain, grow, and expand their Salesforce ecosystems. Our certified Salesforce administrators, developers, and architects assist organizations in increasing the adoption and performance of their platform post-implementation. For more information, visit spinnakersupport.com.
About Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC)
Tec is an impartial enterprise software advisor known for its industry insight and data-driven approach to software evaluation. They regularly survey software users, as their perspectives are essential for rounding out our impressions of products and providers. They offer extensive resources to the user community, from market survey results to buyer's guides, product reviews, and thought leadership on industry developments and best practices for evaluating and selecting enterprise software.
