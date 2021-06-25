TMCnet News
|
New ModelOp Center Capabilities Improve Governance, Management and Monitoring of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Models
CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp, the pioneer of ModelOps software for large enterprises, today announced several upgrades to its ModelOp Center software that improves how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models are governed, managed and monitored, enabling customers to make smarter decisions based on reliable, compliant and scalable AI initiatives.
AI and ML adoption is on the rise as more organizations turn to technology to improve customer service, detect fraud, and advance their digital businesses. However, many of these organizations struggle to operationalize AI and ML models after they’re developed. According to Gartner, more than 50 percent of AI models never go into production fully due to insufficient model operational processes.
ModelOp Center addresses this challenge by automating the governance, management and monitoring of post-development AI/ML models across platforms and teams, accelerating time to production, and reducing costs and business risks.
“AI and ML technologies are making tremendous contributions to industries like banking, finance, insurance, healthcare and manufacturing, but only if they are actually used for production business decisioning and working properly,” said Dave Trier, ModelOp vice president of product. “AI and ML models require oversight to ensure they’re producing the most accurate information, while remaining in cmpliance with regulatory, business, and technical constraints. ModelOp Center provides the governance, management and monitoring needed to unlock the value of AI and ML investments, ensuring they scale and perform as expected.”
New capabilities included in the ModelOp Center upgrade include:
ModelOp Center provides extensive and stringent governance of operational models, maintaining a production model inventory and enforcing regulatory, compliance and business controls. A comprehensive process library, custom metadata and associated models accelerate time to operationalization by as much as 50 percent. Real-time monitoring and integration with development platforms, IT systems, Model Risk Management systems and business applications helps customers automate and scale AI and ML models, reducing costs by up to 30 percent.
Additional Resources:
About ModelOp:
Press Inquiries:
Linda Maggi for ModelOp
03/29/2010
03/06/2009
11/19/2009
zzz session
Date: 06/25/21
Time: 4:00pm
The 5G Cloud
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 5:00-5:45pm
ROI
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm